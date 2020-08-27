



One of Australian sport’s all-time greats, Kookaburras legend Jamie Dwyer OAM has signed a four year association with Hockey Australia and its national introductory hockey program Hookin2Hockey.





Dwyer, through his exclusive hockey brand Jamie Dwyer Hockey (JDH), will become the Official Hockey Equipment Supplier of Hockey Australia and an Official Partner of Hookin2Hockey.



The partnership will see JDH supply the contents of the Hookin2Hockey and school hockey packs, and also provide the equipment for the Pilbara Community Hockey Program.



The announcement of the partnership fittingly comes 16 years to the day that Dwyer scored the famous goal in extra time to secure the Kookaburras’ solitary Olympic gold medal.



“This partnership with JDH fills a crucial void in our grassroots program Hookin2Hockey,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“As the recognised introduction to the sport of hockey for kids, Hookin2Hockey is a highly important element of Hockey Australia so it is fantastic to have Jamie, one of the best and most identifiable hockey players of all time, and his highly respected global brand JDH partnering with us.”



“Jamie’s contribution to Australian hockey over a long period as an athlete, ambassador, and now a partner of HA and particularly Hookin2Hockey is a testament to Jamie’s love of the game and passion to see it continue to grow and excel.”







Dwyer, whose achievements include an Olympic gold medal, five times World Player of the Year, dual World Cup winner and three-time Commonwealth Game gold medallist, expressed his excitement of JDH’s involvement with grassroots and start up hockey.



“I grew up playing hockey from the age of four, and now my children are playing, so to be involved in the grassroots of hockey in Australia means a lot to me,” said Dwyer, pictured above with current Kookaburras goalkeeper and Hockey Australia Commercial Partnerships Manager Tyler Lovell.



“After spending over 16 years playing for the Kookaburras and being a part of the Hockey Australia High Performance Program, I’m thrilled that my brand and I can have this association and connection with our national setup as the official equipment supplier.”



“At JDH, we strive to make the best hockey equipment for hockey players, from kids picking up a stick for the first time to the world’s elite, so knowing that children as young as four will be using JDH equipment when they participate in Hookin2Hockey is really exciting.”



