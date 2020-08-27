By T. AVINESHWARAN





New tasks: Arul (left) having a chat with Malaysian Hockey Confederation national team management committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Najmi Razak and assistant coach Mohd Amin Rahim.



PETALING JAYA: National hockey coach S. Arul Selvaraj will join the national team training today but under a new norm.





“I wish I could give them a hug but of course, I can’t due to the pandemic situation,” said Arul, the former Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) coach.



“I know most of the players, but there are several young new faces. I have been catching up on the team by talking to caretaker coach Amin (Rahim). I do not want to disrupt anything. After all, the mood is good.



“For me, the important things are team atmosphere and mood. They must be happy and be willing to come to training.”



Arul’s 14-day quarantine under the Covid-19 movement control order after returning from Dublin ended on Monday, and yesterday, he was officially unveiled as the new national coach.



No tournaments are scheduled for this year following the postponement of the Asian Champions Trophy to March next year.



Arul has reminded all players to give their best in next month’s Razak Cup tournament if they want to earn a place in the national squad.



“My family is still in Dublin, so I am a bachelor here. The boys are my kids, so I have a lot of time for them,” he joked.



“Every team and every coach has the same intention and focus – that is to improve. My main aim right now is empowering players. I am also spending a lot of time analysing the players’ data given by the National Sports Institute.



“I will watch the Razak Cup tournament to look out for potential players. I hope to give them more responsibilities to make decisions and share the ideas that they have.



“I do not want to come to a scenario where something is going on at the field and the players are looking at the bench and coach for decisions. No, I want to throw away that habit.



“I want the players with 100-150 caps to realise that they are leaders, naturally, they have to take responsibilities and make decisions.



“This attitude will give them the winning mentality.”



The Star of Malaysia