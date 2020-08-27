By Jugjet Singh





(From left) Arul Selvaraj, MHC coaching chairman Datuk Ahmad Najmi Razak and assistant coach Amin Rahim at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.



NATIONAL men's hockey coach Arul Selvaraj came out of his 14-day quarantine, fully charged and ready to empower his players with "more freedom" on the field.





There will no longer be the you-just-do-what-I-tell-you-to-do approach after Arul succeeded Roelant Oltmans as national coach.



It will be a more friendly atmosphere in training as well as in matches in getting his men to give their best for the country.



"I want to be a buddy to the players on and off the pitch, understand their needs and problems. This will help to get the best out of their abilities," said Arul who came in from Dublin and was holed up in a hotel waiting for the all-clear Covid-19 clearance.



"At the end of the day, I want to empower them to make quick decisions on the pitch on their own, and no longer look towards the bench on what to do next.



"The players, especially those with more than 150 caps, will need to show their leadership on the field and have a winning mentality when they play, and not just play for the sake of playing."



Arul was the assistant coach to German master Paul Lissek in Malaysia before he moved to South Africa and later Ireland to assist Paul Revington before coming back to Malaysia.



After making a full circle, Arul said he will give his full commitment to the national players as his family is back in Dublin.



"With my family in Dublin, I have all the time in the world to be with the players, and there will be bonding times as well as BBQ sessions to turn the team into a family."



But the players should bear in mind that there is a limit to everything, and it is Arul who holds the reins in steering the national team.



"The reins are in my hands and the players need to respect that. I want all of them to take responsibility if they don't give their best in any match, be it a win, lose or draw.



"My responsibility is to be answerable to the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) and in the end, achieve their goal."



MHC target the gold in the 2022 Asian Games and quick qualification for the Paris Olympics. And Arul has been tasked to make that happen after Malaysia narrowly missed the gold at the last Asian Games.



New Straits Times