The Delhi High Court has asked both the Sports Ministry and Hockey India to file a response on a plea filed by 1975 World Cup winner Aslam Sher Khan, who has challenged the continuation of Narinder Batra as a life member of Hockey India and Elena Norman as its CEO. Norman also enjoys voting rights in Hockey India. A High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan has issued a notice to the Ministry, Hockey India, Batra and Norman to file their replies by September 28, which is the next date of hearing.





Khan, a two-time Congress MP, has cited violations of sections of the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI) to seek immediate dismissal of Batra and Norman. He has also sought the appointment of an independent administrator or an ad-hoc body to run the day-to-day affairs of the federation until the time its Memorandum of Association (MOA) is amended as per the NSDCI. There is no provision for a life member in the NSDCI, which accords voting rights to only members of associations from States or Union Territories.



Khan has also asked that both Batra and Norman should provide details of all financial benefits that they have enjoyed since their appointments as life member and CEO, respectively, of Hockey India. Khan has made serious assertions of nepotism in team selection and even claimed that “there are serious apprehensions that the Respondent No. 3 (Batra) by exercising perpetual and direct control through Respondent No. 4 (Norman) is siphoning funds of Respondent No. 4 (Hockey India)”.



The case is another setback for Batra, who is also the Indian Olympic Association president. There will be a question mark over Batra’s position as the IOA chief if the judgement goes against him as he was allowed to fight for the post on the back of his life membership of Hockey India.



The Tribune