By Larry Rubama





Former Norfolk Academy field hockey player Liz Heckard returns to Stanford University this week. She's excited to be reunited with her teammates but they also have to deal with the news that the program has been cut. Courtesy photo



Have you ever had something you love taken away from you?





Something you’ve worked hard for, and then, without warning, it’s been snatched away?



How would you feel? Angry? Frustrated? Or cheated?



Liz Heckard feels all three.



Heckard’s been playing field hockey since she was 7 years old. Starring at Norfolk Academy, she earned first-team all-state honors and led the Bulldogs to three state titles.



Field hockey led Heckard to Stanford University.



As a sophomore defender last season, she helped the Cardinal win the America East championship and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament, though Stanford lost to top-ranked North Carolina in the first round.



Heckard and her teammates were excited about what they could do this season. But those feelings were dashed when Stanford announced last month it would discontinue 11 varsity sports, including field hockey, at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford officials said the university was unable to support 36 varsity sports financially at a championship level.





Former Norfolk Academy field hockey player Liz Heckard returns to Stanford University this week. She's excited to be reunited with her teammates but they also have to deal with the news that the program has been cut. Courtesy photo



Heckard, 20, got the news in a text while working her summer job at Graze Kitchen in Virginia Beach. She was a bit confused because she hadn’t heard it firsthand. She didn’t know if the season was canceled or if the program had been cut. So, she called one of her teammates. The news was devastating.



“I totally had the inclination to cry,” she said. “I was very uncomfortable because I was in a public setting, so I couldn’t really cope with it initially.”



The emotions, she said, would hit her later.



Heckard and some of her teammates have thought about transferring, but they don’t want to leave.



“My teammates are some of my best friends, and I don’t just want to leave them,” she said. “I obviously love field hockey, but it got me into a great school. I do want to finish my education there because that’s most important.”



Heckard, a human biology major, called it ironic because she learned this summer in her field about COVID-19 and how it affects colleges and workplace environments.



Stanford is one of many Division I programs to be affected by COVID-19. Locally, Old Dominion, citing financial challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, announced in April it was eliminating its wrestling program after 63 years. The move, effective immediately, came after four wrestlers qualified for the NCAA tournament.



Eliminating sports also impact alumni. In 2007, when Ohio University cut the men’s track and field program – the team I ran on – because of Title IX issues it was difficult to wrap my head around. The track program that taught me discipline and shaped my work ethic was no more.



Heckard said many of the sports Stanford eliminated were successful. According to the Associated Press, Stanford placed 29 athletes on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team; 15 of them stood on the medals podium, more than any other school in the country. Another 10 Stanford athletes won medals for other countries.



“I was looking at the different sports and what they had given back to Stanford in terms of Olympic medals and Division I championships,” she said, “and it’s surprising that all of that hard work and what they’ve done for the Stanford program is coming to a close, and that’s very sad.”



Heckard said she and her teammates felt blindsided by the news of the program.



But a glimmer of hope remains for them because Stanford officials said it was a possibility the women could play this spring if circumstances surrounding COVID-19 allow it.



On Sunday, Heckard heads to California with classes scheduled to begin Sept. 14. She carries a lot of uncertainty with her as she prepares to return. She’s used to being busy with field hockey taking up much of her life. Now, she doesn’t know what she’ll do as the school hasn’t told them yet about when or if practices will resume.





Former Norfolk Academy field hockey player Liz Heckard returns to Stanford University this week. She's excited to be reunited with her teammates but they also have to deal with the news that the program has been cut. Heckard, middle, is shown with her Stanford teammates, Juli Porto, No. 17, and Jessica Welch, No. 19. Courtesy photo



But she will have her teammates for support.



“I’m still angry and disappointed,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve fully realized it because I’m not at school yet, but I think it will be even harder when I get back to school.”



“So, I’ll have to adjust, and my teammates will have to adjust. But we’ll do it together, which is good.”



The Virginian Pilot