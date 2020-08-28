



With the start of the delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 still 11 months away, it is easy to forget that preparations for the 2024 Olympiad, which takes place in Paris, France, are very much in full flow.





At Le CREPS (Centre de Ressources d'Expertise et de Performance Sportives) High Performance Centre in Châtenay-Malabry – located in the south-western suburbs of Paris, around twenty minutes travel time from the city centre – a brand new hockey field has been put in place with Paris 2024 very much in mind.



The new surface has been installed by FIH Global Suppliers Polytan, in consultation with the FIH to ensure that it meets the high standards and requirements of the FIH Quality Programme for Hockey Turfs.



Funding for the new surface was secured as part of the city’s preparations for the 2024 mega-event, with Le CREPS being one of numerous potential Games-time training venues for the 24 participating teams.



“The quality of the field is exceptional”, said Michel Godard, Director of Le CREPS. It [the surface] will be used to welcome international hockey teams to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, whilst also helping national and regional development of field hockey in France.”



FIH Facilities & Quality Programme Manager Alastair Cox said: “We are delighted to see this new field, benefiting from the latest synthetic turf technology, developed to satisfy the sports performance, player welfare and sustainability criteria of the FIH’s Quality Programme.”



For more information about the FIH Quality Programme for Hockey Turf, please click here.



FIH site