



Deepika Thakur, nee Dahiya, who was nominated rather belatedly for the Arjuna award recently is happy that the prize has finally come her way. Believing for years that she richly deserved the honour, the one of the most capped Indian women’s players makes it clear in the same breath that her game is not over yet.





“The Arjuna award is important. You play for such a long period and then if your services are not recognized in the traditional way, say, like the Arjuna award, you feel dejected. Most importantly, without this kind of recognition, people tend to forget you and your service to the nation. I am happy I got the award,” she says, savouring the moment, even as having a huge laughter.



“I expected it this time because not only my employers Indian Railways but my state Haryana as well recommended my name. I was fourth time lucky.”





Deepika in 2008



The only player in India till date to have commendably endured a 14-year career in the demanding synthetic turf era, Deepika hastens to add: “At the same time, I don’t think the award is end of my career. I take this as motivation and I wish to come back and play for India.”



Deepika is now posted at Karnal, Haryana, and goes to office daily. She’s also mother of a year-old child. Would it be easy for her to make a comeback? Her last appearance for India was at the Jakarta-Pelembang Asian Games, a good two years ago.





Determined and resolute Deepika Thakur. She always means business



But Deepika is optimistic. “You see, my child is a year old. My family is backing me. I have also started doing fitness training. I have begun running to start with and I will vie for a place in my state team and prove myself at the National Championship. Then let’s see what happens.”



“You see, hockey mera koon mein hain, jigar hain, meri atma mein hai. Hum ise nahin chhod sakthi hoon, mere dimaag se niklta nahin hain (hockey is in my bood, it’s my heart, it’s my soul. Therefore, I can’t leave hockey out of my thoughts and actions).



Reminding her that she’s 34 draws laughter. And pat comes her response, “to kya? (so what)”.



“I had already made a comeback after getting married, after a knee operation and so on… I will give my best,” she says with conviction.



Her reminiscing could melt any heart and is a veritable lesson to understand how a sportsperson’s mind works. “For almost two decades I used to be on the ground day in and day out. I want to do so even now. I played the 5-a-Side Nationals in Pune and returned home just two days before my wedding. Hockey is my all,” she explains.





Vandana (centre) and Deepika in a celebratory action; a common sight not long ago



“Do you know what it takes to be a hockey player? You have to forgo your comforts and a lot else. But it’s all pleasure at the end of the day and end of career.”



Deepika, who hails from Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, is confidence personified. A trait that hasn’t left her.



On the eve of her day of celebration (the announcement of the award winners), she has a word for youngsters. Jaan se khelo, khup mehanat karo. (play heartily, work hard).



“Keep working hard, hard work never fails you,” she affirms.



Even as she keeps options open, Deepika acknowledges the efforts of her father Ram Narain Singh and husband Vikram Dahiya for keeping her motivated.





Awards are a galore in her long career. She gives enormous credit to Jaswinder Bhangu, her coch



“Of course, I also remember my SAI coach in Chandigarh Jasvinder Singh Bhangu. His role in moulding my game is immense”



Interestingly, Deepika is fourth hockey player from the stable of Jasvinder Singh Bhangu to get the nation’s top honour. In the past such great players as Saba Anjum, Sita Gussein (Mehta) and Mamta Kharab, all Arjuna awardees, won Arjuna.



Deepika faces no easy task. But borne out of nearly a decade and a half in the cauldron of international hockey and a big heart to match her resolve, one may just see her in the thick of things deep in the India defence.



Stick2Hockey.com