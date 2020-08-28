By Jugjet Singh





Arul Selvaraj has been tasked to whip up a side strong enough to win gold at the 2022 Asian Games, and qualify for the Paris Olympics. - NSTP/File pic



MALAYSIAN hockey players are famed for their agility and skill, but not their fitness.





Now new national men's coach Arul Selvaraj wants their act to be a "lasting" one that translate into better results.



"Malaysian players are known around the world for being nimble-footed and fast on short sprints.



"And based on my international experience, we are only lacking in term of fitness when compared against the big guns, especially Europeans.



"I will try to balance training by incorporating our strengths while working on our weaknesses.



"I will work on the data we've collected over the years, where speed is our strength. So, I will plan everything to suit the needs of our players to ensure they can play at the optimum level," he said.



There are 32 national players in training now: four goalkeepers and 28 outfield players.



Seven of them are also "commuting" between the juniors and seniors.



Presently, assistant coach Amin Rahim is still using former national coach Roelant Oltmans' training methods, but they are set to change after the Razak Cup in September.



"Basically, high intensity training around the world is the same, and only tactics, motivation and approach toward individual players vary.



"So, Oltmans' training methods will continue until the Razak Cup, after which I will start implementing my own style.



"This is to allow a gradual change instead of a forced one," said Arul.



Dutchman Oltmans handled the team for two years after Malaysia failed to win the Jakarta Asian Games gold with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation taking a drastic step to overhaul their coaching set-up.



But Oltmans also failed to bring the best out of his players especially during the FIH Series Finals where Malaysia lost 3-2 to Canada in the final at a packed National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



The defeat, which saw Malaysia miss two penalty strokes, resulted in the team playing Britain instead of Ireland in the two-legged Olympics Qualifiers.



Britain thrashed Malaysia 9-3 on aggregate, and the national team again failed to qualify for the Olympics.



Arul has been tasked to whip up a side strong enough to win gold at the 2022 Asian Games, and qualify for the Paris Olympics, a feat which Malaysia last achieved in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics.



