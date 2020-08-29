Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

One more to go for MHC

Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 10:00
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh


FILE PIX: MHC deputy-president Datuk S. Shamala.

KUALA LUMPUR: Three done, one more to go.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have conducted one online and two face-to-face interviews in their search for a national women's chief coach.

The online session was with a foreign coach while two locals were interviewed at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

"We have four candidates for the national women's coaching job.

"The other foreign candidate will be interviewed later as he had other engagements," said MHC deputy-president Datuk S. Shamala.

The two foreign candidates are from England and the Netherlands.

On the interview panel were MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi, Shamala and deputy-president Jadadish Chandra.

The post fell vacant when former coach K. Dharmaraj decided not to renew his contract in December. He is now coaching in Indonesia.

"We will select one chief coach from the four. The coach will then pick an assistant. We hope to name the candidate by next month." Shamala added.

New Straits Times

