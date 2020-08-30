



During field hockey games you notice situations you would like to train on. Unfortunately, everyone sometimes lacks the inspiration to put together a good session. Does this look familiar to you? Dutch Field Hockey Drills is a newcomer to the market that provides you with over 8000 field hockey drills in basic techniques, game related situations and much more. There are also ready-made training sessions available so you don't have to put together anything yourself and all the practice material is covered throughout the season.





The database contains separate exercises for each age group, so that techniques can be learned at the right age. All exercises contain a clear description with simple steps. This way, trainers of all levels can use the exercises. The Skills Library provides further explanations and videos if needed. People will master the techniques sooner if there is enough variation in the exercises. Thanks to the extensive database of over 8000 exercises, you can go many years ahead without using the same exercise twice.



Often exercises that are found on the internet are difficult to print or share or consult on the field. Dutch Field Hockey Drills contains an integrated WhatsApp module, so that training sessions can easily be shared. The progressive web app also allows you to view it on all devices. It is also possible to prepare your training in advance by highlighting your favourite exercises. This way you will always have your training on the field at hand and you can quickly make changes if necessary. With the Drill Configurator you can develop and download your own ideas quickly and easily.



To introduce new trainers to this new form of training, try the full database for only $1 for one month. Check out Dutch Field Hockey Drills for further information.



Dutch Field Hockey Drills media release