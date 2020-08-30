Y.B. Sarangi





From left: Nandi Singh, Keshav Dutt and Raghbir Lal Sharma at the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Olympics. - FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT



Two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Dutt will get Hockey Bengal’s Major Dhyan Chand lifetime achievement award for 2020, the association announced on Saturday.





The JIS Group won the Leslie Claudius award for contribution to development of sports in Bengal, former coach international Divnain Singh (Joginder Singh award) and former umpire Sudhin Chatterjee (Jaswant Singh Rajput award) were the other winners named by HB on the occasion of the National Sports Day celebrations, presided over by Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.



HB decided to deliver the awards at respective awardees’ homes due to the pandemic.



The HB website, www.hockeybengal.org, was launched on the occasion.



