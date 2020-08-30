The hockey legend Dhyan Chand was born on 29 August 1905 and in his honour India commemorates the National Sports Day. Wishes poured in on the 115th birth anniversary of 'The Wizard'.







Every year on 29 August, India celebrates National Sports day across the country. The year 2020 marks the 115th birth anniversary of 'The Wizard' Dhyan Chand. The hockey legend was born on 29 August 1905 and in his honour India commemorates the auspicious day.





Dhyan Chand is regarded as the nation's greatest hockey player of all time. Popularly known as 'The Wizard' for his magical touch, superb control, creativity and extraordinary goal-scoring feats. Dhyan Chand was instrumental in taking Indian hockey to greater heights under his leadership.



He has led India to three Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936 and scored more than 400 goals in his sporting career of 22 years spanning from 1926 to 1948.



In 1956, Dhyan Chand was awarded with India's third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan. He also served in the Indian Army and brought laurels to the country.



Major Dhyan Chand had joined the Indian Army at the age of 16. He retired in 1956.



In the 1936 Olympics final against Germany, the legend removed his spiked shoes and stockings in the second half and played barefoot and managed to score three goals.



Adolf Hitler was impressed with the playing style of Dhyan Chand and he offered him German citizenship and the rank of Colonel in his Army.



In 2002, the National Stadium in Delhi was renamed Dhyan Chand National Stadium to honour the sportsperson.



Wishes poured in on social media on Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary.



Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the hockey maestro and Olympian.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten".



Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Dhyan Chand a phenomenal legend and said that his talent, achievements and devotion towards the country continues to inspire the generations to come.



Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to the hockey player on his birth anniversary at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.



The sports minister also shared a video on Major Dhyan Chand that had pictures and clips of the hockey legend.



Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir shared a picture of Dhyan Chand and wrote, "A man who deserves the Bharat Ratna! Tributes to India’s greatest sportsperson #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary!"



Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan also remembered the hockey legend on his birth anniversary.



Cricketer Virender Sehwag offered his tribute and echoed former opening partner Gambhir's voice as he too expressed his views on Dhyan Chand being conferred with Bharat Ratna.



Congress leader Rajeev Shukla wrote, "Heartiest tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. To commemorate his achievements we celebrate this day as National Sports Day. His Gold Medals way back in 1928, 1932 and 1936 were no less than Independence."



