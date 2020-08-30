



Birmingham 2022 has launched a search for the best hockey facilities in the West Midlands to apply to become an official training venue for the Commonwealth Games.





Organisers say that hosting international athletes is a chance for West Midlands clubs “to raise their profile, spread the economic benefits of the Games across the region, and inspire communities through their involvement with Birmingham 2022.”



Hockey is one of the 10 sports organisers are looking for training venues for while clubs must be located within a 30-minute drive time of one of the three Campus Villages where athletes will be staying during the Games: University of Birmingham, University of Warwick and the NEC.



Venues will be required for at least three weeks, from July 18 – Aug 10.



Ian Reid, CEO of Birmingham 2022, said: “The West Midlands is home to many excellent sporting facilities, from major competition venues to state-of-the-art training centres. We are looking for the best venues from across the region to work with us to help thousands of international athletes prepare for the biggest sporting event the West Midlands has ever staged.



“This gives us another opportunity to showcase even more of the region’s assets to the world in 2022, as well as inspire, engage and connect communities all over the West Midlands to feel part of the Games”.



Sports facilities, venues and clubs across the West Midlands can apply at www.birmingham2022.com/trainingvenues. The deadline is Sep 30.



