Make or break for players in Malaysia's Razak Cup

Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 25
By Jugjet Singh

THIS year's Razak Cup is so important that one can either become a star or a flop in the hockey world.



Players will get their big break when they represent their teams in the annual tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil next month.

"I will release my 32 national trainees to their respective teams for the Razak Cup.

"During the tournament, I will just sit back and enjoy the matches while scouting for new blood, as well as checking on my trainees.

"If a player shows all the necessary qualities, I might add him to the training squad.

"But if any of the trainees do not play to form, I will remove them," said national coach Arul Selvaraj.

Arul is willing to give a second chance to players, who were dropped by former coach Oltmans.

Among them are Faizal Saari, Fitri Saari, Nabil Fiqri Noor and Joel van Huizen and Shukri Mutalib.

"Everyone will be given a fair chance, even those who were recently dropped from the national team," he added.

New Straits Times

