



A new high performance centre hockey pitch has been put in place in the Paris suburbs which is set to be used by teams to preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games.





Situated at Le CREPS (Centre de Ressources d’Expertise et de Performance Sportives) in Châtenay-Malabry, the pitch is some seven miles from central Paris.



Polytan, the sports surface provider, installed the artificial pitch which meets the standards and requirements set by the FIH.



Le CREPS is one of the potential training venues for the 24 participating teams at the 2024 Games while funding for the pitch project was secured as part of Paris’ preparations for the Games.



“The quality of the field is exceptional”, said Michel Godard, Le CREPS director.



“The surface will be used to welcome international hockey teams to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, whilst also helping national and regional development of field hockey in France.”



Alastair Cox, FIH facilities and quality programme manager, added: “We are delighted to see this new field, benefiting from the latest synthetic turf technology, developed to satisfy the sports performance, player welfare and sustainability criteria of the FIH’s Quality Programme.”



French hockey launched its Ambition Hockey 2024 two years ago in a bid for the sport to grow and leave a legacy.



The Hockey Paper