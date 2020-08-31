



Hockey Australia (HA) is excited to announce it is recruiting for two new roles as part of the High Performance pathway strategy beyond 2020.





The roles - National Athlete Pathway Technical Coach Men & National Athlete Pathway Technical Coach Women - will provide technical direction to HA’s pathway programs, athletes and staff, and will be the link between the sport’s pathway programs and the National Performance programs.



HA High Performance Director, Toni Cumpston says the addition of these positions are part of a restructure to the pathways model within the High Performance Unit.



“I am delighted we have been able to create these important roles,” said Cumpston.



“This national leadership and direction targets the ongoing international success of our two elite national teams, the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras.”







Responsible for overseeing and guiding Australian hockey’s talent pathways, HA Manager Performance Pathways, Bill Davoren is excited to see the two new roles come to fruition and what they will add to the sport’s quest for continued excellence and improvement.



“With the support of the AIS Pathways Program, these two roles will have a significant impact on enhancing our SIS-SAS Talent Programs and our Member Associations’ Development Programs through greater technical leadership to both our athletes and coaches,” said Davoren.



“These roles will be expansive and offer an opportunity to have a real impact on Australian hockey going forward to the Olympics in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.”



Recruitment company SRI have been engaged to manage the application process.



To apply and for further details, click here.



Hockey Australia media release