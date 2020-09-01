Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tamil Nadu hockey players set to resume training after five months

Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020
By Srinidhi PR

CHENNAI: AS Tamil Nadu enters Unlock 4.0 with major relaxations, the new guidelines seem to be in favour of athletes. The state government announced on Sunday that all sports complexes, public and private, shall be opened sans spectators from Tuesday.



It came as a major boost for state-level players who were denied permission to practice outdoors for more than five months due to the lockdown. Many top athletes have already begun training in August after the government allowed them to use the facilities owned by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

In a first, hockey players will be setting foot on the turf for the first time on Tuesday since March. The SDAT-owned hockey stadiums have already been disinfected. With the first step in resumption taken, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) is mulling conducting inter-district tournaments between October and November if the normalcy is restored. “We will look at having inter-district events after a month at various venues. Following that, we will have a training camp for state players in November-December ahead of next year’s nationals,” said HUTN president Sekhar J Manoharan.

New Indian Express

