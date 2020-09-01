By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) vice president Shurizan Mansor (centre). - Pic source: Facebook/MalaysianHockeyConfederation.



MALAYSIAN Hockey Confederation (MHC) vice president Shurizan Mansor started an indoor revolution but has received lukewarm response so far.





However, the MHC Indoor Hockey chairman is least worried, as he knows he will face many challenges.



"Even though Malaysia are the Sea Games indoor men's and women's champions, the majority of hockey players prefer the outdoor game.



"We have received only 10 men's entries and even fewer from the women. But I expected the first season to have a slow start.



"With more promotions at state-level, it will pick up over the years."



The inaugural Indoor Malaysia Hockey League will be held from Oct 17 to Dec 20 at Sultan Idris Education University in Tanjung Malim.



The university, which has been actively promoting the sport, has three international standard indoor pitches. However, the lukewarm response could be due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Malaysia came close to qualifying for the Indoor World Cup last year, even though the players had next to none in training and exposure.



In last year's Indoor Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand, Malaysia's men were bronze medallists (behind champions Iran and runners-up Kazakhstan) while the women finished fourth (behind Kazakhstan, Thailand and Uzbekistan).



"Recently, we held an indoor hockey seminar to 'introduce' the sport to states as well as impart knowledge on the rules and regulations.



"Hopefully, the inaugural tournament will start the fire that takes Malaysia to the World Cup in a few years' time," said Shurizan.



Every revolution starts with a spark, and MHC have lighted theirs. Now it's up to the states to get things rolling.



New Straits Times