By Nancy Gillen



Asian Games hockey medallist Ram Prakash Singh has had a road named after him in his Indian hometown of Churia.





Hockey India congratulated Singh after he had the two kilometre road in the district of Deoria named after him.



Singh, who moved to Lucknow to pursue a hockey career when he was 14, earned three Asian Games medals with India.



He achieved silver in 1982 in Delhi and in 1990 in Beijing, having taken bronze at Seoul 1986.



Singh was also part of the Indian team that participated in the 1986 Men's World Cup in London and the 1990 Men's World Cup in Lahore.



Having retired from hockey, he is now the director of the Department of Youth Services and Sports for the Uttar Pradesh Government.





Ram Prakash Singh earned a silver medal in the men's hockey contest at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing ©OCA



The state successfully held the 2016 Junior Men's World Cup in Lucknow under Singh's supervision.



"It is a nostalgic moment for me," Singh said.



"Although I moved to Lucknow at a very young age to pursue my career in hockey, I remained connected to my roots and the people of Churia.



"It is a proud moment for them too.



"I have dedicated my whole life for sports, first as a hockey player and then as an administrator.



"I hope this recognition will inspire athletes from my state to achieve success in the field of sports."



Inside the Games