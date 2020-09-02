Former high performance leader at Athletics Canada joins Field Hockey Canada







Field Hockey Canada (FHC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Adam Janssen as High Performance Director. Adam comes to FHC with significant system expertise having previously served in high performance leadership roles with Athletics Canada, Table Tennis Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.





A former Canadian National Soccer team goalkeeper, Adam is familiar with team sport environments. Adam will be supported in his role by international sport-specific experts and our high-performance coaching team who, together, will ensure FHC’s high-performance programs and broader system is set for success. Janssen is excited to join the team at FHC and looks forward to having an immediate impact.



“I am thrilled to be joining Field Hockey Canada and I look forward to working with athletes, coaches and stakeholders to build on current successes, and ensuring a sustainable, podium focused, high performance program as we move forward,” he said. “The commitment to a high-performance strategy from Field Hockey Canada is clear, and I am keen to get started at an exciting time for the sport in this country.”



Adam will lead the system transformation that FHC has committed to, following the outcome of the recent high performance review. Field Hockey Canada CEO Susan Ahrens believes Adam is perfectly suited for the position and expects him to fit in with the staff team at FHC.



“This is a crucial new role for Field Hockey Canada and a cornerstone to achieving our goal of future and sustained success at the highest international level,” Ahrens said. “Adam will lead the system implementation across the country, impacting our pathway from current national team players to those currently in schools and clubs dreaming of future podium success. We are delighted to have someone with Adam’s system and team expertise at the helm of our high-performance structure.”



Welcome to the team Adam!



Field Hockey Canada media release