

(pic: Rose Thomas and Tom Millington)



Having joined the Wales set-up in June 2011, Rose Thomas is one of the longest serving members of the Wales Senior Womens Squad.





Since her Senior Debut against Ireland, Rose has achieved 73 Welsh caps and 4 with GB. Her Welsh appearances include five EuroHockey Championship II tournaments and the Commonwealth Games in 2018 out in the Gold Coast.



In 2016 Thomas achieved the title of Best Goalkeeper in the FIH Hockey World League and more recently in the FIH series Finals 2019.



As one of the elite group of Welsh players to represent Great Britain, she was delighted to be part of the Programme from 2016-2018 as a National Lottery funded elite athlete, having had the ambition to reach that level since she was 13.



Now, as we emerge from the strangest of times and look forward to the season ahead, Rose explained what she is looking forward to with her Welsh teammates,



“It will be great to get back out on the pitch again! Whilst the virtual camps have been invaluable through lockdown, to train with the squad and see them in person will be great.



“Over the coming year I am really looking forward to the European Championships in Prague. This will be my sixth European tournament so I am hoping that things will be back to some level of normality and we get out there and perform.”



During lockdown Rose helped with our craving for hockey by posting her various training sessions and, more recently, clips of her return to the pitch with some hardcore sessions that were delivered by her new sponsor for the season ahead, Fortitude, the hockey goalkeeper specialists.



Rose has worked with Fortitude for a long time, so this sponsorship seemed like natural progression,



“It seems obvious, but I have a natural affinity with the work they do with goalkeepers. They understand that we are a rare breed and they genuinely put enjoyment first which, in turn, encourages the best out of the player.”



Tom Millington has been working with Rose as part of the Fortitude brand for several years, and has recently been helping get her back out on the pitch after lockdown,



“It is great that Fortitude are going to be able to sponsor Rose over the coming season.



“She is a great goalkeeper but even more than that, she always gives 100% effort whether she’s playing, training or coaching others and this truly reflects our company ethic.



“We look forward to seeing Rose out on the pitch for Wales and supporting her ambitions for the coming season.”



Hockey Wales media release