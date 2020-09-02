



Hockey will make its long-awaited comeback on Saturday 5 September in the first day of the postponed EH Championships Finals.





Though the event will be following Step 4 of the Return To Play guidelines (more info HERE), matches will be played behind closed doors with no spectators. However, you can still keep up with the action through our live stream, social media updates and live match info.







Women’s T1 Final – Clifton Robinsons v Beeston at 15:00



The Women’s T1 Final will take centre stage at Nottingham Hockey Centre as Premier Division sides Clifton Robinsons and Beeston meet at 3pm, a match you can watch live on England Hockey’s Facebook page.



Clifton Robinsons narrowly reached the final as Flora Fletcher’s 70th minute goal sealed a 1-0 victory over Bowdon Hightown in the semi-finals. After only conceding once on their way to the final, Clifton have proved to be a strong side and look well prepared to defend their crown.



Though Hampstead & Westminster conceded at the semi-final stage, Beeston had to battle past the University of Nottingham in the quarter-finals where a penalty shootout decided the game. The side are no strangers to a penalty shootout though, having twice advanced through that method.



How they got to the final:

Clifton Robinsons: QF 7-1 v Buckingham, SF 1-0 v Bowdon

Beeston: R1 0-0 v University of Birmingham (4-1 shootout victory), QF 2-2 University of Nottingham (3-2 shootout victory), SF Hampstead & Westminster conceded



Last year’s winners – Clifton Robinsons (3-1 shootout victory after 2-2 draw against Hampstead & Westminster)







Women’s Over 35s T1 Final – Olton & West Warwickshire v Clifton Robinsons at 12:30



There’ll be more involvement from Clifton Robinsons who face Olton & West Warwickshire in the Women’s Over 35s T1 Final.



Clifton have shown their attacking capabilities throughout the competition, putting four past both Trojans (4-0) and Taunton Vale (4-2) on their way to the semi-finals. They then reached the final by surpassing Epsom 2-0 in the semi-finals as Kate Helps and Joanna Walton netted, taking the team’s tally to 10 goals from just three games.



Olton & West Warwickshire began the competition with an emphatic 8-2 victory over Oxford Hawks before seeing off Harleston Magpies in the semi-finals and, with Sally Walton (5) and Carole Quill (3) scoring for fun, will be full of confidence heading into the final where two ferocious attacks will meet.



How they got to the final:

Clifton Robinsons: R1 4-0 v Trojans, QF 4-2 v Taunton Vale, SF 2-0 v Epsom

Olton & West Warwickshire: R1 8-2 v Oxford Hawks, QF Bye, SF 4-3 v Harleston Magpies



Last year’s winners – Canterbury (3-0 v Trojans)





EH Champs Stourport v Reading



Men’s Over 50s T1 Final – Indian Gymkhana v Stourport at 10:00



The first of four Men’s Masters fixtures sees Indian Gymkhana contest Stourport in the Over 50s T1 Final.



Indian Gymkhana have impressed on their way to the final having begun their campaign with a clinical 7-3 demolition of Tunbridge Wells. While it took a shootout to get past Sevenoaks, the team surpassed reigning champions Reading with a 2-0 victory in the semi-finals.



Meanwhile, Stourport booked their Finals birth with two narrow victories, the first a tense 1-0 triumph over Isca before they came out on top in an 11-goal thriller against Ben Rhydding with a 6-5 semi-final win.



How they got to the final:

Indian Gymkhana: R1 7-3 v Tunbride Wells, QF 2-2 v Sevenoaks (4-2 shootout winners), SF 2-0 v Reading

Stourport: QF 1-0 v Isca, SF 6-5 v Ben Rhydding



Last year’s winners – Reading (4-1 v Stourport)







Men’s Over 60s T1 Final – Reading v Iceni Rex Essex at 11:15



Beginning their campaign with a 2-1 victory over last season’s champions, Warwickshire & Worcestershire, Reading went on to topple Yorkshire 2-0 in the semi-finals to secure their spot in the final.



Iceni Rex Essex will be looking to put last year’s humbling 10-1 final defeat to bed and go one step further this weekend. Yet to concede a goal on the way to the final, Iceni Rex Essex have proved a lethal opposition and will be feeling confident they can avoid being beaten finalists two years on the trot.



How they got to the final:

Reading: QF 2-1 v Warwickshire & Worcestershire, SF 2-0 v Yorkshire

Iceni Rex Essex: QF 1-0 v Kent, SF 4-0 v Somerset & Wiltshire



Last year’s winners – Warwickshire & Worcestershire (10-1 v Iceni Rex Essex)



Men’s Over 60s T2 Final – Cheshire v Indian Gymkhana at 13:45



Cheshire ruthlessly marched their way to the final as they put seven goals past their opponents in consecutive matches. Opening with a 7-3 bruising of Staffordshire, the team then tore past Old Silhillians (7-0), making them the highest scoring side despite only playing two matches.



Indian Gymkhana emphatically booked their place in the final with a 5-1 crushing of Devon & Cornwall in the semi-finals. With victories over Suffolk (4-2) and Amersham & Chalfont (2-1) prior to that, the team have looked sharp on their run to Nottingham.



How they got to the final:

Cheshire: QF 7-3 v Staffordshire, SF 7-0 v Old Silhillians

Indian Gymkhana: R1 4-2 v Suffolk, QF 2-1 v Amersham & Chalfont, SF 5-1 v Devon & Cornwall



Last year’s winners – Kent (7-1 v Southampton)





Last year’s winners – Rugby & East Warwickshire



Men’s Over 40s T1 Final – Epsom v Rugby & East Warwickshire at 17:30



The final match of the opening day sees Epsom tackle Rugby & East Warwickshire in the Men’s Over 40s T1 Final.



Despite making a storming start to the competition with a 7-1 victory over Tulse Hill & Dulwich, Epsom could only pass quarter-final opponents Henley via a shootout after the teams couldn’t be separated in a 2-2 regular time draw.



The team will be looking to go all the way, and a closely battled semi-final victory over Canterbury will give them confidence heading into their match against the reigning champions.



It’s certainly not been an easy run for Rugby & East Warwickshire who fought their way through each round with narrow victories against Isca (3-2) and Belper (3-2). The team have shown their ability to win throughout the campaign and will be hungry to make it back to back titles when they face Epsom in the final.



How they got to the final:

Epsom: R1 7-1 v Tulse Hill & Dulwich, QF 2-2 v Henley (9-8 shootout win), SF 2-1 v Canterbury

Rugby & East Warwickshire: R1 4-2 v Clifton Robinsons, QF 3-2 v Isca, SF 3-2 v Belper

Last year’s winners – Rugby & East Warwickshire (3-1 v Isca)



September 5 schedule:

10:00 – Men’s Over 50s T1 Final (available on England Hockey Facebook live stream)

11:15 – Men’s Over 60s T1 Final

12:30 – Women’s Over 35s T1 Final (available on England Hockey Facebook live stream)

13:45 – Men’s Over 60s T2 Final

15:00 – Women’s T1 Final (available on England Hockey Facebook live stream)

17:30 – Men’s Over 40s T1 Final (available on England Hockey Facebook live stream)



To see all remaining outstanding 2019/20 EH Championships fixtures list, click HERE



England Hockey Board Media release