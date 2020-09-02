Ijaz Chaudhry





Brig. Manzoor Hussain Atif



When Olympic icons are discussed, competitors from team sports are rarely mentioned. But hockey boasts a person directly involved with all the three gold medals his country has won at the Olympic games, and he has three other medals of lesser shades.





What makes his achievements even more special is that participation spanned four decades.



Manzoor Hussain Atif, who later raised to the rank of brigadier in the Pakistan army, made his Olympic debut in 1952 when the Pakistan hockey team finished fourth.

He was a regular in the XI by the time Pakistan won its first ever medal in any sport, a silver in 1956.



The 6 ft 2 inch left fullback was at the peak of his powers when his country won its first gold, dethroning fierce rivals India in the 1960 Olympics final.



In 1964, in his last Olympic appearance as a player, Atif captained the silver medal winning side.



At the next Olympics in 1968, Atif returned as the manager of the Pakistan team which regained the gold in some style- winning all its nine matches.



As the manager, his only `failure` was the bronze at the 1976 Olympics.



The master brain again guided the national side as the manager when Pakistan won its third, and so far the last, Olympic gold in 1984.



M.H.Atif`s Olympic Medals:



As a Player: One Gold (1960) & Two Silver (1956 & 1964); also captained the team in 1964



As the Manager: Two Gold (1968 & 1984) & One Bronze (1976)



