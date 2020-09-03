Hockey Ireland statement regarding the Munster Hockey Branch, Avoca Hockey Club & Cork Harlequins Hockey Club Appeals



On 5th August 2020, the Board of Hockey Ireland resolved not to allow any additional teams, over and above the agreed provincial nominations, into next year’s Men’s EYHL2 League. Munster Hockey Branch, Avoca Hockey Club, and Cork Harlequins Hockey Club subsequently appealed this decision, pursuant to Hockey Ireland’s bye-laws. The three appeals were held separately on Wednesday 26th August. Both Munster Branch and Avoca Hockey Club appeals were rejected thereby supporting the Hockey Ireland decision of 5th August. The Cork Harlequins Hockey Club appeal was upheld and the Appeal Panel ruling requires Hockey Ireland to make the necessary arrangements to permit their participation in the coming season’s EYHL2 League.





Hockey Ireland accepts the decision of all three Appeal Panel rulings and has reviewed the 5th August decision with regard to the inclusion of additional teams, over and above those allowed for under the current agreement between the provinces. In line with the Appeal Panel’s decision, Hockey Ireland will allow the inclusion of three additional teams in next season’s Men’s EYHL2 League, one team for each of the three Provincial Branches that compete in the Men’s EYHL2 League: Munster; Leinster; and Ulster. The inclusion of extra teams is on a one year only basis and refers to the coming season only. Additional teams are to be selected on a merit basis in line with the current nomination process as outlined in the Hockey Ireland Competition Rules.



Hockey Ireland believes that this meets the requirement of the Appeal Panel, provides equity and balance across the respective three provinces and, in using a merit-based approach, provides clarity and a rationale to clubs as to how teams were selected.



Hockey Ireland would like to thank the Appeal Panel in dealing with these difficult issues and for providing clarity for the next season.



