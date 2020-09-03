Haryana girl wants to become the best finisher





Indian women's hockey player Navjot Kaur. Twitter



Relishing the role of a finisher in the current team, Indian women's hockey striker Navjot Kaur says she owes her success to her father, who always wanted one of his three children to take up sports.





"I wouldn't have been able to reach where I am today without the support of my parents and especially my father, who encouraged me to take up hockey in school. He always dreamed about one of his children becoming sportspersons and I am really glad that I have been able to fulfil his dream,” said Navjot.



"I hope I keep improving my game in the future and always make my parents proud through my achievements on the field," said the Kurukshetra girl.



A vital cog in India's forward-line, Navjot aspires to become one of the best finishers. "The finisher's role is very crucial for any hockey side and I am delighted that I have been given the opportunity to execute the chances created by my teammates.”



"There is certainly a lot of pressure that comes with the job, but I have certainly enjoyed the challenge so far. I want to keep working hard on the techniques of finishing and hopefully, I will become the best finisher in the world one day," said the 25-year-old.



Navjot, who has played 172 matches for India so far, also recalled some of the best moments of her career.



"Being part of the bronze medal and silver medal-winning teams at the Asian Games 2014 and 2018 respectively has to be on the top of the list but 2019 was one of the most crucial years for us," she said.



"It was absolutely brilliant to be part of the victorious team at the FIH Women's Series Finals and then we followed it up by booking a place in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating USA in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers later in the year."



The Tribune