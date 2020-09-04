



Sunday 6 September marks the second day of the postponed EH Championships Finals as six more champions are decided in a day full of Juniors action.

Though the event will be following Step 4 of the Return To Play guidelines, matches will take place behind closed doors with no spectators. However, you can still keep up with the action through our live stream social media updates and live match info.

Boys U18 T3 Final – Slough v Rugby & East Warwickshire or St Albans at 10:00

The opening match of the day will see Slough take on the winners of the Rugby & East Warwickshire v St Albans semi-final match on Saturday 5 September.

Slough have been in imperious form on their way to the final with goals aplenty. It was an enthralling start to the competition for the team, who came from 3-1 down to defeat Wycombe in an 8-7 thriller.

The team added another seven goals to their tally in their second-round match against Reading (7-1) before a hard-fought victory over Westbury & United Banks (3-2). With Deeside Ramblers conceding at the semi-final stage, Slough advanced to the final where they will eagerly await the result of Saturday’s match between Rugby & East Warwickshire and St Albans to see who their opposition will be.

How they got to the final:

Slough: R2 8-7 v Wycombe, R2 7-1 v Reading, QF 3-2 v Westbury & United Banks, SF Deeside Rambles conceded





Boys U18 T2 Final – Hampton-in-Arden v Woking or Spencer at 11:15

The Boys U18 T2 Final will be contested between Hampton-in-Arden and the winner of Woking v Spencer in their September 3 semi-final clash.

Hampton-in-Arden started their campaign with a 2-0 penalty shootout victory over Rugby & East Warwickshire after a closely fought 1-1 draw.

The team returned with force in the following round as they put Old Silhillians to the sword in the third round before taking down Ashmoor to reach the semi-finals. Though Cronkbourne Bacchanalians conceded, granting the team passage to Sunday’s Final, the team have shown their quality on the route to Nottingham.

How they got to the final:

Hampton-in-Arden: R2 1-1 v Rugby & East Warwickshire (2-0 penalty shootout win), R3 5-1 v Old Silhillians, QF 2-1 v Ashmoor, SF conceded by Cronkbourne Bacchanalians

Girls U18 T2 Final – Isca v Beeston at 12:30

The first Junior Girls match of the EH Champs Finals will see Isca take on Beeston in the U18 T2 Final.

Isca commenced the competition with an even 3-3 draw with Clifton Robinsons where they prevailed in a tense 6-5 penalty shootout victory. The team looked unstoppable in their next match as they put nine past Wotton Under Edge (9-1) before successive victories over Spencer and Sevenoaks propelled the team into the final.

It couldn’t have been a better start for Beeston who cruised past Olton & West Warwickshire (8-0) in their opening match before receiving byes in round 4 and the quarter-final. They faced a stern test against Wakefield in the semi-final and recorded a narrow 2-1 victory to secure their place at Nottingham.

How they got to the final:

Isca: R3 3-3 v Clifton Robinsons (6-5 penalty shootout victory), R4 9-1 v Wotton Under Edge, QF 3-1 v Spencer, SF 2-1 v Sevenoaks

Beeston: R3 8-0 v Olton & West Warwickshire, R4 bye, QF bye, SF 2-1 v Wakefield





Girls U18 T1 Final – Southgate v Repton at 13:45

The Girls U18 T1 Final will see Southgate contest Repton, a match that will be shown live on England Hockey’s Facebook page.

Consistently finding the net on a regular basis, Southgate have looked unshakable in their run to the final. Despite going into the half-time break with the scores tied in three of their four matches, Southgate have always found a way to switch it on in the second-half, with the team winning all of their matches by at least a two goal margin.

Repton have looked similarly strong through their fixtures with comprehensive victories over Stourport (4-0) and Reading (6-1) demonstrating their goalscoring prowess and defensive resolve. Having also ground out results against Beeston and Bowdon (both 3-2), the team knows what it takes to edge out a game and will prove worthy opponents in a final that looks set to entertain.

How they got to the final:

Southgate: R1 4-1 v Spencer, R2 3-1 v Surbiton, QF 4-0 v Harleston Magpies, SF 4-1 v Bournemouth

Repton: R1 3-2 v Beeston, R2 4-0 v Stourport, QF 3-2 v Bowdon, SF 6-1 v Reading





Girls U18 T3 Final – Bury St Edmunds v Rugby & East Warwickshire at 15:00

The two highest scoring teams from the Girls U18 T3 competition, Bury St Edmunds and Rugby & East Warwickshire, will meet in Nottingham for what looks likely to be a final with goals aplenty.

After surviving a scare in their quarter-final match when they held on for a 3-2 victory despite leading 3-0 at half-time, Bury St Edmund have looked strong as they marched to the final. A convincing 6-0 opening round victory over Saffron Walden saw the team gather steam before securing their finals berth with a battling 2-1 semi-final win over Barnes.

Rugby & East Warwickshire looked indomitable on their way to the final with massive victories in their opening two matches (8-0 v Worcester and 7-0 v Triton). Though their quarter-final match was conceded by Ashmoor, Rugby & East Warwickshire were forced to fight their way past Brooklands Poynton in a penalty shootout after the teams couldn’t be separated in regular time.

How they got to the final:

Bury St Edmunds: R2 6-0 v Saffron Walden, QF 3-2 v St Neots, SF 2-1 v Barnes

Rugby & East Warwickshire: R1 8-0 v Worcester, R2 7-0 v Triton, QF conceded by Ashmoor, SF 2-2 v Brooklands Poynton (4-2 penalty shootout win)

Boys U18 T1 Final – Team Bath Buccaneers v Harrogate at 16:15

The final match of the weekend will see Team Bath Buccaneers face Harrogate in the Boys U18 T1 Final, a game you can watch live on England Hockey’s Facebook page

Team Bath Buccaneers were granted free passage to the second round after Plymouth Marjon conceded, and the side have looked unbeatable since. Registering five goals in all three of their following matches, Team Bath Buccaneers will certainly be one to look out for with David Aspray and Dylan Jackson proving particularly prolific in front of goal.

Similarly, Harrogate have also impressed on their way to the final with an abundance of goals in their favour. Despite picking up comfortable wins over Alderley Edge (6-1) and Reading (4-1), it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Harrogate, who scraped past Bowdon in an 8-6 round 1 thriller. Be prepared for plenty of goals in this match-up .

How they got to the final:

Team Bath Buccaneers: R1 conceded by Plymouth Marjon, R2 5-1 v Fareham, QF 5-1 v Havant, SF 5-3 v Repton

Harrogate: R1 8-6 v Bowdon, R2 6-1 v Alderley Edge, QF 2-0 v Derwent, SF 4-1 v Reading

September 6 schedule:

10:00 – Boys Under 18s T3 Final

11:15 – Boys Under 18s T2 Final (available on England Hockey Facebook live stream)

12:30 – Girls Under 18s T2 Final

13:45 – Girls Under 18s T1 Final (available on England Hockey Facebook live stream)

15:00 – Girls Under 18s T3 Final

16:15 – Boys Under 18s T1 Final (available on England Hockey Facebook live stream)

To see all remaining outstanding 2019/20 EH Championships fixtures list, click HERE.



