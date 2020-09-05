



Scottish Hockey has successfully held its first online AGM, which saw the election of its new vice president; its first ever member-elected director; and the ratification of three directors.





It was the highest-ever attended Scottish Hockey AGM, which was also live-streamed to a significant audience on YouTube and on the Scottish Hockey website.



We are delighted to announce that Kaz Cuthbert is our new Vice President. The recently retired Scotland Women’s National Team captain was elected into the position with 70 votes, and will bring a variety of different skills and experiences to the role.



Olympic medallist Wendy Justice was elected as our first ever Member Elected Director with 74 votes, and will bring a wealth of hockey and education sector experience to the board in the years ahead.



Jamie Carnegie, Karin McKenny and Martin Shepherdson were all confirmed as directors with the membership voting to ratify each of the board members. All three will continue to support and contribute to the board’s strategic drive for hockey in Scotland over the coming years.



Members also voted for Ali Dick to continue as Discipline Officer, and for Barbara Morgan to continue as Officials Convenor. Both have been successful in these roles for some time and have continually delivered for hockey in Scotland.



Congratulations to all those elected and ratified and we look forward to working with you.



Scottish Hockey AGM votes



Member Elected Director:



Greig Cunningham: 14 votes

Wendy Justice: 74 votes



Ratification of Directors:



Jamie Carnegie: 71 yes / 8 no

Karin McKenny: 81 yes / 3 no

Martin Shepherdson: 75 yes / 5 no



Vice President:



Kaz Cuthbert: 70 votes

Ali Dick: 20 votes



Scottish Hockey Union media release