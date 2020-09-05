The year 1920 marked an important phase for Indian hockey. The Beighton Cup, the oldest trophy outside of Europe, had celebrated its silver jubilee early that year. Named after the donor of the rolling trophy T.D. Beighton, then top functionary of the British in India, the cup was stolen a few years prior but a replica was put in place to continue the legacy.





Xavier’s Club, an exclusive Anglo-Indian outfit won the silver jubilee edition beating Calcutta Football Club. The year also saw the famous Lakshmibilas Cup won by the Dacca (now Dhaka and capital of Bangladesh) based Bisweswar Sports Club. It was big honour for both the Xaverians and Bisweswarians as it was their maiden success on such a big stage.



About 2000 km away from Calcutta (now Kolkata) where these two events took place in 1920, the famous Aga Khan competition was also a grand success on two counts. Firstly, Lahore (now in Pakistan) based civil team North Western Railways won the 24th edition, handing out a narrow defeat to Hornets Club. Secondly, after hovering over different venues, the Aga Khan Cup found its home, the Bombay Gymkhana Club in Mumbai.



What happened at Kolkata and Mumbai proved the fact that hockey had matured as a competitive sport. Vast stands, triple the number of participating teams compared to the maiden event, good gate collection and media coverage meant the Indian hockey was poised to go places.



In fact, it did.



No fewer than a dozen schools, all catering to affluent sections of society, ran hockey teams and were successful in producing quality players. Those schools, mostly the boarding variety, were located either in metro cities or hill stations such as Wellington, Darjeeling, Mussorie, Mount Abu etc. The majority of these institutions were run by either Irish Christian Brothers or Jesuit Priests.



There was also a third front where hockey was actually taking a giant leap. It was in the cantonments. Besides annual inter and intra military hockey competitions, Delhi was the cynosure of all eyes just a decade ago when King George V and Queen Mary visited. Only during that visit from Coronation Park, which lies 15km away from present President of India’s Rashtrapati Bhawan, the visiting King announced the moving of India’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi. On that occasion, in the run up to the grand reception, hockey teams all over India assembled for what was to be called the Coronation Cup. This cup was in addition to many other inter and intra-military unit competitions that were being held.



However, 1920 is also remembered for a globally significant happening. That year, in the Belgian city of Antwerp, field hockey was played at the Olympics only for the second time.



