



The 2020 Secondary Schools tournaments came to a close yesterday, despite the COVID 19 enforced changes these tournaments went through this year, once the hockey got underway the spirit of the game and the camaraderie and rivalries that existed between the local schools made for an enthralling week.





It was fantastic to see 154 schools and more than 2000 participants come together at the different tournaments throughout the country to play some top-quality hockey. Seeing the year 13 students get an opportunity to represent their school for the final time was outstanding after what has been a tough last year at school for the senior students across the country.



Sky Sport Next covered the final two days of the South Island and Lower North Island Premiership tournaments. You can watch replays of the 16 matches that were streamed on the Sky Sport Next YouTube channel.



The South Island Boys Premiership final featured the two form sides from the week. Kings High were looking to put together an encore performance to follow up their Rankin Cup win at the same venue in 2019. Entering the final two minutes the two sides were tied at one goal apiece before James Nicholson received a great ball from his teammate high up the field as he would go onto to score his 15th goal of the week and send Kings High School to the South Island Premiership title.



The second final of the day from Ngā Puna Wai would see the heavy hometown favourites Christchurch Girls High School. They were undefeated in 2020 competitions match up against local rivals St Margaret’s. In only the second minute of the match, it would be St Margaret’s that would open the scoring through Emelia Surridge. After absorbing a significant amount of pressure from Christchurch Girls, St Margarets were able to extend their lead in the thirty-third minute when Isabella House sealed the win for the underdog side.



St Paul’s Collegiate used a second-half surge to see off the robust Wellington College challenge in the final of the Lower North Island Premiership. The match was on a knife edge following a scoreless first half. St Paul’s would use a massive second half behind goals to Sam Lints and Javahn Jones that put them in place to claim the title.



The final of the Lower North Island Girls Premiership would see the competition favourites Wellington Girls College meeting an incredibly strong and balanced Wairarapa College. The first half was a close battle as neither side was able to find a goal to break the deadlock. It was in the second half where Wellington Girls opened the scoring and never looked back and then went on to put in four goals and seal the title.



2020 Secondary Schools Tournament Medalists



Palmerston North Premiership



Boys



Gold – St Paul’s Collegiate

Silver – Wellington Boys College

Bronze – Fielding High School



Girls



Gold – Wellington Girls College

Silver – Wairarapa College

Bronze – Napier Girls High School



Christchurch Premiership



Boys



Gold – Kings High School

Silver – Christchurch Boys High School

Bronze – Christs College



Girls



Gold – St Margaret’s College

Silver – Christchurch Girls High School

Bronze – Rangi Ruru Girls School



Hawkes Bay Championship



Boys



Gold – Cornerstone Christian School

Silver – Tauhara College Taupo

Bronze – Aquinas College



Girls



Gold – Otumoetai College

Silver – Woodford House

Bronze – Western Heights High School



Wellington Championship



Boys



Gold – Onslow College

Silver – Scots College

Bronze – Hutt International Boys School



Girls



Gold – Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ruamata

Silver – St Oran’s College

Bronze – Tawa College



Nelson Championship



Boys



Gold – Marlborough Boys College

Silver – Timaru Boys High School 2nd XI

Bronze – Nayland College



Girls



Gold – Cashmere High School

Silver – Christchurch Girls High School 2nd XI

Bronze – Villa Maria College



Dunedin Championship



Boys



Gold – Shirley Boys High School

Silver – Cromwell College

Bronze – Dunstan High School



Girls



Gold – St Hilda’s Collegiate School 2nd XI

Silver – St Kevins College

Bronze – Dunstan High School



Invercargill Mixed



Gold – Verdon College

Silver – Southland Girls/Boys

Bronze – Central Southland College



Hockey New Zealand Media release