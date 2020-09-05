New Zealand's 2020 Secondary Schools Tournaments come to a close
The 2020 Secondary Schools tournaments came to a close yesterday, despite the COVID 19 enforced changes these tournaments went through this year, once the hockey got underway the spirit of the game and the camaraderie and rivalries that existed between the local schools made for an enthralling week.
It was fantastic to see 154 schools and more than 2000 participants come together at the different tournaments throughout the country to play some top-quality hockey. Seeing the year 13 students get an opportunity to represent their school for the final time was outstanding after what has been a tough last year at school for the senior students across the country.
Sky Sport Next covered the final two days of the South Island and Lower North Island Premiership tournaments. You can watch replays of the 16 matches that were streamed on the Sky Sport Next YouTube channel.
The South Island Boys Premiership final featured the two form sides from the week. Kings High were looking to put together an encore performance to follow up their Rankin Cup win at the same venue in 2019. Entering the final two minutes the two sides were tied at one goal apiece before James Nicholson received a great ball from his teammate high up the field as he would go onto to score his 15th goal of the week and send Kings High School to the South Island Premiership title.
The second final of the day from Ngā Puna Wai would see the heavy hometown favourites Christchurch Girls High School. They were undefeated in 2020 competitions match up against local rivals St Margaret’s. In only the second minute of the match, it would be St Margaret’s that would open the scoring through Emelia Surridge. After absorbing a significant amount of pressure from Christchurch Girls, St Margarets were able to extend their lead in the thirty-third minute when Isabella House sealed the win for the underdog side.
St Paul’s Collegiate used a second-half surge to see off the robust Wellington College challenge in the final of the Lower North Island Premiership. The match was on a knife edge following a scoreless first half. St Paul’s would use a massive second half behind goals to Sam Lints and Javahn Jones that put them in place to claim the title.
The final of the Lower North Island Girls Premiership would see the competition favourites Wellington Girls College meeting an incredibly strong and balanced Wairarapa College. The first half was a close battle as neither side was able to find a goal to break the deadlock. It was in the second half where Wellington Girls opened the scoring and never looked back and then went on to put in four goals and seal the title.
2020 Secondary Schools Tournament Medalists
Palmerston North Premiership
Boys
Gold – St Paul’s Collegiate
Silver – Wellington Boys College
Bronze – Fielding High School
Girls
Gold – Wellington Girls College
Silver – Wairarapa College
Bronze – Napier Girls High School
Christchurch Premiership
Boys
Gold – Kings High School
Silver – Christchurch Boys High School
Bronze – Christs College
Girls
Gold – St Margaret’s College
Silver – Christchurch Girls High School
Bronze – Rangi Ruru Girls School
Hawkes Bay Championship
Boys
Gold – Cornerstone Christian School
Silver – Tauhara College Taupo
Bronze – Aquinas College
Girls
Gold – Otumoetai College
Silver – Woodford House
Bronze – Western Heights High School
Wellington Championship
Boys
Gold – Onslow College
Silver – Scots College
Bronze – Hutt International Boys School
Girls
Gold – Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ruamata
Silver – St Oran’s College
Bronze – Tawa College
Nelson Championship
Boys
Gold – Marlborough Boys College
Silver – Timaru Boys High School 2nd XI
Bronze – Nayland College
Girls
Gold – Cashmere High School
Silver – Christchurch Girls High School 2nd XI
Bronze – Villa Maria College
Dunedin Championship
Boys
Gold – Shirley Boys High School
Silver – Cromwell College
Bronze – Dunstan High School
Girls
Gold – St Hilda’s Collegiate School 2nd XI
Silver – St Kevins College
Bronze – Dunstan High School
Invercargill Mixed
Gold – Verdon College
Silver – Southland Girls/Boys
Bronze – Central Southland College
Hockey New Zealand Media release