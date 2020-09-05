Trinidad & Tobago Hockey Board , informed PAHF that they will be unable to host the 2021 Pan American Cup, Men & Women’s Tournament.





This global health pandemic is affecting the world in many different aspects - health, financial, social and freedom of movement – has presented a myriad of challenges for the TTHB that has and will probably negatively impact on producing an acceptable event.



In assessing the current situation, the Executive of the TTHB has recognized that there is a high level of uncertainty in Trinidad & Tobago being prepared and ready to host an event in October or November 2021.



Executive of the TTHB has evaluated the risks associated with the uncertainty presented, at this time, and is withdrawing from the hosting of the 2021 Pan American Cup.



The Pan American Hockey Federation will announce the new host in the next weeks.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release