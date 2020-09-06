

A file photo of the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium’s main blue turf. Photo courtesy: Pakistan Hockey Federation



The recent spell of monsoon rains in Karachi did not spare the city’s already thing sports infrastructure as the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium’s both turfs have been badly damaged, The News reported on Saturday.





The publication states that the stadium had as much as four-foot high water level after the city received record downpour last month.



As a result, the main blue turf as well as the other green one have developed wrinkles on the surface, rendering them unfit even for practice.



The News adds that the green pitch is more affected than the main blue surface, but neither are in the condition to be used unless repaired.



The report further says that the stadium is in a location of depression, which makes it susceptible to flooding following rains. Furthermore, the facility also lacks a drainage system, it adds, compounding the problem even more.



Geosuper TV