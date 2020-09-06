Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Defence day hockey matches at KHA today

Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 10:00 | Hits: 19
KARACHI: Three flood-light exhibition matches will be organised at KHA Sports Complex on Sunday (today) evening to mark the Defence Day in Pakistan under Karachi Hockey Association to pay homage to the martyrs.



NAPA XI will face KHA XI, SJAS Leon will take on Karachi Orange and KHA Under-15 XI will face Karachi Women XI.

The special guest of the award ceremony will be Sindh Minister for Labor and Education Saeed Ghani, while Provincial Minister Syeda Shehla Raza, Member National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Vice Admiral (Retd) Syed Arifullah Hussaini, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Syed Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to CM for political affairs Syed Rashid Hussain Rabbani, Olympian Samiullah Khan and Olympian Hanif Khan will be the guests of honor.

The News International

