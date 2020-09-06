



Men’s Over 50s T1 Final – Indian Gymkhana 2-2 Stourport (Stourport win penalty shootout 3-2)

The opening match of the weekend saw Stourport take victory in the Men’s Over 50s T1 Final as they defeated Indian Gymkhana in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw.





Though Stourport took an early lead, it was swiftly dashed out as Chaudhry Nisar danced around the defence before stroking the ball into the backboard.



Indian Gymkhana had all the momentum as the first-half drew to a close with numerous penalty corners and reaped the rewards with a second goal.



Having hit the crossbar after a devastating counter-attack, Stourport were still firmly in the match and bagged an equaliser with less than 10 minutes remaining to take the game to a penalty shootout where the team prevailed to lift the trophy.





EH Champs 2020 Stourport



Men’s Over 60s T1 Final – Reading 5-0 Iceni Rex Essex

Reading stormed their way to the title in the Men’s Over 60s T1 Final with a 5-0 victory over Iceni Rex Essex.



Going into the break 1-0 to the good, the team continued to press on in attack and asserted their dominance with a flurry of goals and solid defence.



Reading showed no mercy in a relentless second-half with Robert Gregory bagging a brace, the second of which a sublime finish in which he displayed great control before tucking the ball past the goalkeeper.



Adrian Radnedge added gloss to the score line with a late goal to secure a thoroughly deserved victory.





EH Champs 2020 Reading



Women’s Over 35s T1 Final – Olton & West Warwickshire 11-2 Clifton Robinsons

Olton & West Warwickshire looked unstoppable in the Women’s Over 35s T1 Final as they crushed Clifton Robinsons 11-2.



Sally Walton (5) and Rachel Gatherer (3) were looking sharp in front of goal, netting eight of the team’s goals in a lethal attacking partnership.



4-0 up with less than 15 minutes on the clock, Olton & West Warwickshire were rampant and couldn’t be stopped as they raced to a 6-0 lead before Clifton got on the board through Isabel Palmer.



Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly dispelled as Olton & West Warwickshire hit back with five of their own to ensure they would take the title with an emphatic display.





EH Champs 2020 Olton



Men’s Over 60s T2 Final – Cheshire 1-0 Indian Gymkhana

In a hotly contested battle, Cheshire were able to narrowly edge past Indian Gymkhana to take the Over 60s T2 title.



A game that could have gone either way, Cheshire were able to make good of their creativity and find the decisive breakthrough.



Indian Gymkhana came close on numerous occasions but were always met but a well-timed block or smart save from the opposition.



It was a moment of brilliance that won it for Cheshire, the ball being fired into the circle where Karl Gorse deflected the ball in from the back post with an unstoppable strike to ensure the team would take home the trophy.





EH Champs 2020 Cheshire



Women’s T1 Final – Beeston 3-2 Clifton Robinsons

Clifton dominated the early stages of the match, as the team shot narrowly wide before Jenny Rizzo in the Beeston goal came out on top in a 1v1.



The team did make their momentum count as Lily Webb pounced on a loose ball in the circle and tucked it away within the first five minutes.



Beeston recovered from the early pressure and responded well, Imogen O’Neill and Jillian Wolgemuth scoring within five minutes of each other on either side of half-time.



An end-to-end game with chances coming aplenty, Beeston were the next to make their chances count as Alice Huddlestone found the back of the net with only a minute left to play.



Though Claire Thomas hit back seconds later with a sensational finish, deflecting the ball into the roof of the net with devastating accuracy, it proved to only be a consolation as Beeston held onto their lead to secure the victory.





EH Champs 2020 Beeston



Men’s 040s T1 Final – Rugby & East Warwickshire 2-0 Epsom

The final match of the day say Rugby & East Warwickshire grind out a closely fought 2-0 victory over Epsom in the Men’s O40s T1 Final.



The team were quick to find the scoresheet with David Odwell finding the back of the net with just 3 minutes on the clock.



It wasn’t all going in Rugby & East Warwickshire’s favour with Epsom enjoying large spells of possession and regularly threatening to launch a punishing attack.



Having spent several minutes defending their own goal, Rugby & East Warwickshire quickly repelled an Epsom penalty corner and swiftly moved the ball upfield. Good wing play and a perfectly placed ball across the face of goal saw the ball fall to Odwell to bag his brace.



Epsom were awarded consecutive penalty corners and withdrew their goalkeeper as time ran out but were unable to find a way through a stubborn defence as Rugby & East Warwickshire were crowned champions.





EH Champs 2020 Rugby



Despite there being no spectators with the matches being taken place behind closed doors, a huge thanks to all volunteers who have helped put on the event. Hockey Makers on event included Stuart Henry, Russel Davenport, Annie Thomas, Pam McCartney, John McCartney, Heather Gibbs, Christopher Sheldon, Allan Orient, Jane Jelley.



England Hockey Board Media release