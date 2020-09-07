



Boys U18 T3 Final – Rugby & East Warwickshire 5-1 Slough

In the opening match of the day, Rugby & East Warwickshire claimed the Boys U18 T3 title with a clinical 5-1 victory over Slough.





Chances were falling for both sides as they displayed great attacking intent, but it was Rugby & East Warwickshire who showed greater cutting edge when inside the circle.



The team quickly recorded three goals before the break as they made their chances count, despite Slough enjoying large portions of possession.



Slough’s thoughts of a comeback after Jaimal Toor found the net were quickly ended as Rugby & East Warwickshire hit back with two goals within five minutes, the second a thundering drag flick to the roof of the net to seal victory.



Boys U18 T2 Final – Spencer 4-2 Hampton-in-Arden

Spencer emerged victorious in the Boys U18 T2 Final as they topped Hampton-in-Arden 4-2 in a high energy encounter.



In a frantic first-half both teams were looking dangerous on the offense, but it was Hampton-in-Arden who made the breakthrough as Adam Wade found the back of the net with five minutes on the clock.



Though Hampton-in-Arden found themselves 2-1 going into the break, Spencer had been enjoying a spell of pressure, twice coming close in the final moments of the half.



The momentum continued as the side quickly evened things up and took the lead less with two goals less than a minute apart.



From there Spencer couldn’t be stopped as Will Gurney-Champion’s strike five minutes from time ensured the team would walk away with the trophy.





EH Champs 2020 Spencer



Girls U18 T2 Final - Isca 3-2 Beeston

Isca took the Girls U18 T2 Final with a 3-2 victory over Beeston in an evenly contested battle which saw all five goals come in the opening 25 minutes.



An explosive start to the game saw both sides on the scoresheet with little over five minutes played with great attacking play a feature of the half.



Julia Spence hammered Isca ahead with a strong hit on the reverse, although Beeston again replied immediately after, this time Imogen O’Neill finding the back of the net to equalise.



In what was to prove to be the crucial goal, Isca pieced together a well worked penalty corner routine where Betty Stone put the team 3-2 to the good.



The game took a turn in the second-half as both sides appeared more defensively sound with fewer chances allowed. Though Isca spurned a few chances, they proved good value for their victory as resolute defending saw them maintain their hard-fought lead.





EH Champs 2020 Isca



Girls U18 T1 Final – Southgate 1-1 Repton (Southgate win shootout 4-3)

In what was a highly entertaining match, Southgate dramatically topped Repton 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.



Both teams looked evenly matched with neither side allowing the other too many clear-cut opportunities.



Able to get on the scoreboard early in the first-half and having held the lead for large parts of the game, Southgate had looked good value to take victory in regular time. However, Eleanor Barlow’s last-minute strike ensured the game would be decided by shuffles.



In a tense stand-off, Lucy Leel, who scored twice in the shootout, bagged the decisive goal to see that Southgate would be crowned champions.



Girls U18 T3 Final – Rugby & East Warwickshire 11-1 Bury St Edmunds

Rugby & East Warwickshire took home the Girls U18 T3 crown with a superb performance against Bury St Edmunds as they stormed to an 11-1 victory.



The team were rampant throughout the match and were two up with less than ten minutes on the clock after Evie Phillips and Kirby Harris found the scoresheet.



Though Bury St Edmunds fought to get back into contention as Holly Reynolds rocket from a penalty corner crashed into the backboard, Rugby & East Warwickshire were always quick to reply.



Having gone into half-time 6-1 to the good, the team added two more immediately after the restart, both courtesy of Gigi Woodward, as the scoresheet reflected their dominance.



Rugby & East Warwickshire continued to add gloss to the scores as they added another three unanswered goals to take the Girls U18 T3 title.





EH Champs 2020 Rugby Girls U18



Boys U18 T1 Final – Harrogate 2-2 Team Bath Buccaneers (Harrogate win shootout 2-1)

The final match of the day saw Harrogate edge out Team Bath Buccaneers 2-1 in a penalty shootout after a gripping game that provided the perfect crescendo to the first weekend of EH Champs Finals action.



A game filled with stunning goals and late drama, it was Harrogate who came out on top despite never being ahead in regular time.



Team Bath Buccaneers took an early lead in spectacular fashion with a truly brilliant goal worthy of a final. With the ball deep in their half, the team launched an aerial all the way to Harrogate’s circle where Will Prentice cheekily lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper to seize the advantage.



Harrogate refused to lie down and equalised with a well worked goal, Hector Bowerman tapping in from close range after the ball had been fired across the face of goal.



Though David Aspray’s penalty corner put Team Bath ahead just after half-time, Harrogate responded with one of their own two minutes from time as they capitalised on the Buccaneers having two players shown cards late on.



In an exciting shootout, Harrogate prevailed as Dan Garlick’s decisive save ensured the team would take glory with a 2-1 shootout victory.



