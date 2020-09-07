By Nigel Ringland





Daniel Nelson was on target twice for Lisnagarvey against Glenanne



Competitive hockey returned in Ireland for the first time since March with the Men's Irish Senior Cup semi-finals.





The competition had reached the semi-final stage when Covid-19 lockdown came into effect six months ago.



Lisnagarvey will now face UCD in the decider after the clubs had wins over Glenanne and Cookstown respectively.



At Comber Road two goals from Daniel Nelson and one apiece for Ben Nelson and Cole Chambers saw Lisnagarvey comfortably defeat Glenanne 4-0.



The opening goal came in the first quarter from a Jonathan Bell interception and superb pass to find Ben Nelson who rattled his shot into the far corner.



Nelson turned provider for the second Garvey goal as he was found in acres of space by James Lorimer and his ball into the circle was turned in by Cole Chambers.



Chances came and went for Garvey and while the visitors showed a little more invention in the second half with Bell having to clear off the line from a penalty corner, the result was never in doubt and the home side added a little gloss to the scoreline late on.



Daniel Nelson latched on to James Corry's crash ball into the circle to slap home a rising shot and then rounded off a breakaway move with Glenanne chasing the game.



Cookstown went behind to a strike from UCD's Sam Byrne but goals from Michael Kerr and Mark Crooks had the Ulster side 2-1 in front in the third quarter.



However Guy Sarratt equalised from a penalty corner and then broke Cookstown hearts with a late winner to send the students through to their first ever Senior Cup Final.



Lisnagarvey will host the the final on Saturday 19 September, with the Women's Irish Senior Cup decider between Pegasus and UCD also being played on the same day at the same venue.



