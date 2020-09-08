



Hockey Australia is saddened to learn of the passing of former Hockeyroo Patricia Haigh (nee Murphy) at the age of 89.





Patricia was the 21st player overall to represent South Australia and became the 143rd woman capped for her country.



She made her Australian debut on Wednesday 30 September 1953 against England and went on to play a total of nine internationals, scoring one goal against Austria.



Patricia was selected in the All Australian Blue Ribbon (Virtual) team for 1951 and 1952, and again in 1954.



In 1953, she toured Great Britain with the Australian team, competing in the 1953 International Federation of Women’s Hockey Associations Conference and Tournament held in Folkestone UK, a forerunner event to the Women’s World Cup.



Patricia was chosen in a World XI after this tournament.



Hockey Australia sends its deepest condolences to Patricia’s family and friends during this sad time.



Information courtesy of John Sanders



