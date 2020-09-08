

England Hockey will meet on Monday to discuss signalling the final green light for hockey to resume competitive league action.





The national governing body is expected to make a decision on moving to Step 5 after last week’s announcement or if more time is needed to work with clubs.



Nick Pink, England Hockey’s chief executive, told The Hockey Paper: “We wanted to get to certain level of mass before we are able to commit to Step 5. We will be reviewing it on Monday.”



Capability remains the “most significant concern” and the final decision will still be “a judgement call” from England Hockey.



“We know one of the biggest challenges is facility access, particularly on school sites,” added Pink.



“We have given guidance to leagues and tried to be as flexible as we can and that extends to facilities.”



The English domestic leagues are set to return this month, with the top flight due to start on Sep 19-20 with leagues being given the recommended dates by EH.



With recent rises in coronavirus cases over the last few days in England, there will be an anxious wait to see if further outbreaks are detected with students returning to universities.



Given that several universities are preparing for Premier Division hockey this season, a rise in positive cases could have a serious impact on the leagues.



Meanwhile, England Hockey staff will slowly be able to work back at Bisham HQ from this week. Pink has been working away from the office since mid March.



