By Agnes Makhandia





Kennedy Munialo (left) of Wazalendo leaves Butali Sugar Warriors’ Moses Ademba for dead during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on June 15, 2019. File | Nation Media Group



Diminutive Kenya midfielder Moses Ademba cannot wait to hit the ground running after signing for German hockey side Stuttgart for six months ahead of the new season kick off next month.





The Butali Sugar Warriors player said that his dream to play in Europe has been fulfilled and it was now upon him to make the opportunity count.



"It has been my prayer to one day play in Europe. And now that the chance is here, I can only hope for the best. I want to leave a mark in the new team if not for the many upcoming players in Kenya, but for my team Butali who have made me a better player, having joined them last year from Multimedia University," said the 24-year-old.



"The facilities and technical aspect of the game are totally different from what what we have at home and I'm keen on taking full advantage of them to better myself.



I will put my right foot forward and hopefully my contract will be extended because I believe I'm just getting started,” he said.



Ademba will join compatriots Willis Okeyo of Kenya Police and Danston Barasa of Wazalendo who have a running contract with Stuttgart, but are yet to travel due to visa hitches as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



The former Friends School Kamusinga player said his absence from Butali will not be felt, adding that the position has enough cover in Derrick Kuloba and Vincent Odhiambo.



"Butali cannot run short of talent. We have a pool of players to choose from and I believe my move to Europe will not change anything. In fact, what I will learn and pick from the new team will in a way impact Butali positively when I return," said Ademba, who made a debut to the national team last year during the Olympics qualifiers in South Africa.



Kenya flopped by finishing a distant fifth in the six-nation tournament that saw the hosts book the ticket to the bonanza which was rescheduled to next year in Tokoy, Japan.



Ademba, who scored four goals last season, said a lot needed to happen for the national team to return to winning ways.



"Facilities, technical aspect and prior logistics to prevous events have always been wanting and things will have change going forward. We gave good players but we get somethings wrong," he said.



