KHA Secretary honored for his services for hockey

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 10:00
LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has paid rich tribute to Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Secretary Haider Hussain for his outstanding services at the grassroots level for the development and promotion of the national game.



KHA Secretary Haider Hussain has rendered valuable services for the development of hockey.

Under the supervision of the PHF, the KHA secretary has conducted innumerable events at the grassroots level in Karachi.

Haider was also given a special certificate of appreciation by the PHF president at the PHF Headquarters, Lahore. Also present on the occasion was 1971 World Cup gold medalist and 1968 Olympic gold medalist Rashid Junior.

The Nation

 

