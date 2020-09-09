

Leinster Under-18 players in their AerCap sponsored kit



Leinster have named their 24-player AerCap Under-18 boys and girls panels for the new-look Irish interprovincial series which will take place over the October mid-term break.





Despite the enforced break since March, Sarah Scott and Simon Lowry oversaw development sessions through the summer with international players – usually on rest periods – were able to join these groups.



This year, to cope with the changed circumstances, the underage interpros will see each province have access to a 24-player panel from which they can name an 18-player match days squad.



The competition will be played over the mid-term break in different locations, avoiding the need for players to miss school and for overnight stays. Matchdays are set for Sunday, October 25; Tuesday, October 27; Thursday, October 29; Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1.



The boys panel features five of the Irish Under-18 panel from earlier this year – Adam Galbraith, Callum Hewat, Craig Mackay, Ben Ryder and Ben Whelan. A further six move up from the Irish Under-16s – Rhys Armah-Kwanteng, Harry Dagg, Rex Dunlop, Sam Hickmott, Kameron Moran and Conor Walsh.



For the girls, Sophie Dix, Ali Griffin and Milly Lynch have a second season at Under-18 level having been in the 2019/20 Irish setup. Of the Irish Under-16 selections named earlier this year, Georgie Fottrell, Alex Gallagher, Ella Pasley and Naas’s Roisin Sexton move up a grade.



Due to Covid restrictions, some players for the Under-16/Stage 2 Panels (Players born 2005/2006) have not been fully assessed and therefore while the squads have been reduced, and players advised the final squads will not be announced until Tuesday, September 16.



The South East development sessions are still in progress and will be finalised this week.



Commenting on the announcement Interprovincial & Development Director Ann Ronan stated “despite the enforced break since March, the standard at the assessments and development sessions was extremely high and overall the coaches had a challenge to select the final panels and it was great to be able to include those players who would normally be on rest [from Hockey Ireland] in the development phase”.



She also thanked AERCAP for their sponsorship of the Under 18 programme.



On the schools hockey front, no fixtures have currently been scheduled with a further meeting with a new Leinster sub-committee charged with assessing the situation taking place later this week.







This committee will meet and review the position of the competitions every 5 weeks. Updates will be sent to all schools after every meeting.



Should it be possible for Leinster Hockey school’s competitions to restart at some point throughout the academic school year, the committee will discuss in what format competition will be played, given the time available.



Schools will be guided by their own COVID policies and those of the HSE & Department of Education and therefore schools can decide to participate or not in competitions should they happen.



No competitions will be resumed until it is deemed safe to do so. When competitions do commence, it is anticipated that there could be changes to league/cup structures and some competitions may not take place in the coming season.



Leinster Boys U18 (stage 3 final panel): Rhys Armah-Kwantrang (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Tim Cope (Kilkenny HC/Kilkenny College), Harry Dagg (Avoca HC/Templecarrig), Rex Dunlop (Three Rock Rovers HC/The King’s Hospital), Andrew Fox (YMCA HC/Wesley College), Adam Galbraith (YMCA HC/Wesley College), Callum Hewat (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Sam Hickmott (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Christopher Knatchbull (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Theo Kohlmann (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Craig Mackay (Corinthian HC/Wesley College), Josh O’Neill (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Alex O’Meara (Pembroke Wanderers HC/Blackrock College), Oran O’Sullivan (Avoca HC/Newpark Comprehensive), Ben Ryder (Three Rock Rovers HC/Wesley College), Ben Stewart (YMCA HC/Wesley College), Darragh Sullivan (Three Rock Rovers HC/The High School), Henry Thompson (Pembroke Wanderers HC/The King’s Hospital), David Vincent (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Conor Walsh (Three Rock Rovers HC/Wesley College), Daniel Wann (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College); Mathew Johnson (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Kameron Moran (YMCA HC/Wesley College), Ben Whelan (Three Rock Rovers HC/The High School)



Leinster Girls U18 (stage 3 final panel): Lucy Crowe (Railway Union HC/Muckross Park College), Sophie Dix (Pembroke Wanderers HC/The Institute of Education), Georgie Fottrell (Corinthian HC/Muckross Park College), Alexandra Gallagher (Pembroke Wanderers HC/Muckross Park College), Ali Griffin (Pembroke Wanderers HC/Mount Anville), Jennifer Hamill (Monkstown HC/Loreto Foxrock), Lauren Johnston (Pembroke Wanderers HC/Alexandra College), Ana Kennedy (Loreto HC/Loreto Beaufort), Milly Lynch (Corinthian HC/Newpark Comprehensive), Anna McCarthy (Old Alex HC/Alexandra College), Sarah McFarland (Avoca HC/Holy Child Killiney), Robin McLoughlin (Loreto HC/Loreto Beaufort), Lauren Moore (Avoca HC/Newpark Comprehensive), Katie Murphy (Pembroke Wanderers HC/St Andrew’s College), Aine Naughton (Monkstown HC/Holy Child Killiney), Ella Pasley (Pembroke Wanderers HC/The High School), Lindsay Power (Old Alex HC/Wesley College), Alex Purcell (Pembroke Wanderers HC/Holy Child Killiney), Róisín Sexton (Naas HC/Newbridge College), Annabel Sweetnam (Loreto HC/The King’s Hospital), Zoe Watterson (Avoca HC/Newpark Comprehensive); Martha Duignan (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College), Erika Gallagher (Avoca HC/Newpark Comprehensive), Astrid O’Toole (Monkstown HC/St Andrew’s College)



Coaching Panels

Head of Girls Development: Sarah Scott

Head of Boys Development : Simon Lowry

LHA Director – Coach Development: Niall Denham

Squads Head Coach Asst Coach Manager Stage 2 U16 Boys Emmett Hughes Sean ButlerAngus Dunlop Adrian Quinn Stage 3 U18 Boys Nick Dee Geoff Cole Megan Shelley Stage 2 U16 Girls Noelle Farrell Dave McGivernAnna Richardson Claire Byrne Stage 3 U18 Girls Rob Devlin Simon Pearson Freda Canavan Stage 3 Sth East Alan Smith Deane LodewyksAlistair Shute Ivanna Yeates Stage 3 Sth East Eric Comerford George Smyth Michele Morris Supplementary Coaches Strength & Conditioning Luke Doherty Goal-keepers – Boys Brian Cleary Goal-keepers – Girls Riona Norton Development Coaches Goal-keepers Sorcha Cunningham

Leo Micklem

