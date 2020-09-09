Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Ireland Cup Competitions 2019-20 Finals

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020
The schedule for the Hockey Ireland Cup Competition Finals 2019/20 has been announced. Please note that these fixtures are subject to Government Guidelines and Covid19 Restrictions. Information regarding Spectators etc will be posted closer to the finals dates.



Many thanks to Lisnagarvey Hockey Club who have agreed to host the majority of the Cup Finals.

Schedule:

Sat.19th Sept. @ Lisnagarvey HC

12.30 Men's Challenge Final: Portrush v. Antrim (Green Pitch)
13.00 Women's Irish Senior Cup Final: Pegasus v. UCD (Blue Pitch)
16.00 Men's Trophy Final: Belfast Harlequins v. Portrane (Green Pitch)
16.30 Men's Irish Senior Cup Final: Lisnagarvey v. UCD (Blue Pitch)

Sunday 20th Sept: @ UCD, Belfield.

13.30 Women's Irish Junior Cup: Old Alexandra v. Pembroke Wanderers
16.00 Women's Challenge Final: NICS v. Blackrock.

Sunday 27th Sept. @ Lisnagarvey HC.

13.00 Women's Trophy Final: Lisnagarvey v. Nth.Kildare/Portadown
16.30 Men's Irish Junior Cup Final: Lisnagarvey v. Corinthian

Irish Hockey Association media release

