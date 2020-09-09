



The schedule for the Hockey Ireland Cup Competition Finals 2019/20 has been announced. Please note that these fixtures are subject to Government Guidelines and Covid19 Restrictions. Information regarding Spectators etc will be posted closer to the finals dates.





Many thanks to Lisnagarvey Hockey Club who have agreed to host the majority of the Cup Finals.



Schedule:



Sat.19th Sept. @ Lisnagarvey HC



12.30 Men's Challenge Final: Portrush v. Antrim (Green Pitch)

13.00 Women's Irish Senior Cup Final: Pegasus v. UCD (Blue Pitch)

16.00 Men's Trophy Final: Belfast Harlequins v. Portrane (Green Pitch)

16.30 Men's Irish Senior Cup Final: Lisnagarvey v. UCD (Blue Pitch)



Sunday 20th Sept: @ UCD, Belfield.



13.30 Women's Irish Junior Cup: Old Alexandra v. Pembroke Wanderers

16.00 Women's Challenge Final: NICS v. Blackrock.



Sunday 27th Sept. @ Lisnagarvey HC.



13.00 Women's Trophy Final: Lisnagarvey v. Nth.Kildare/Portadown

16.30 Men's Irish Junior Cup Final: Lisnagarvey v. Corinthian



Irish Hockey Association media release