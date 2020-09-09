

2019 EH Champs Men's T3 Uni of Nottingham v Atherstone Adders



After hockey made its long-awaited return last weekend, another eight postponed EH Championships Finals will be contested on Saturday 12 September when the competition returns at Nottingham Hockey Centre.





Though the event will be following Step 4 of the Return to Play guidelines, matches will be played behind closed doors with no spectators allowed. However you will still be able to keep up with the action through our live stream on Facebook, social media updates using #EHChamps and live match info.



Men’s T1 Final – Beeston v Fareham (15:15)

The centrepiece fixture on the first day of action this weekend will see either Beeston or Fareham crowned the 2020 Men’s T1 champions.



Premier Division outfit Beeston have plundered the goals in this year’s competition, starting with an 8-1 victory over City of Peterborough before thumping Belper 12-2 in their quarter-final. Their semi-final against last year’s champions Bowdon, contested just a few days ago, was a much tighter affair and finished 2-2 after normal time. However they prevailed on a shootout and will be hoping to match their women’s team by securing the T1 title.



Fareham have enjoyed two thrilling fixtures in their run to the final, overcoming Old Cranleighans 4-3 in their second round game back in December before beating Southgate by the same scoreline last weekend to reach the final. After a tough 2019/20 league campaign, they will be hoping to cap it off by claiming a big scalp and taking home the silverware.



How they got to the final



Beeston: R1) BYE; R2) Beeston 8-1 City of Peterborough; QF) Beeston 12-2 Belper; SF) Bowdon 2-2 Beeston (7-8 S/O)

Fareham: R1) BYE; R2) Old Cranleighans 3-4 Fareham; QF) Fareham W/O Canterbury; SF) Fareham 4-3 Southgate



Last year’s winners

Bowdon (beat Canterbury 4-3)



Men’s T2 Final – Repton v Surbiton 2s (12:45)

Defending champions Surbiton will be hoping to claim the Men’s T2 title for a second consecutive year this weekend when they face Repton in a repeat of last year’s final.



The south west London outfit have looked in fine form since the resumption of the competition, beating Barnes 3-0 on 1 September before defeating Southgate 4-2 in the semi-final at the weekend. That followed a convincing 5-2 victory over Blackheath & Elthamians in Round 2.



Repton have a score to settle after being defeated 4-1 by Surbiton in last year’s final and have been in fine form during this year’s competition. They have scored 27 goals in five games during the competition, including a 10-1 quarter-final win over Cronkbourne Bacchanalians before beating Plymouth Marjon 4-1 in their semi-final a few days ago.



How they got to the final



Repton: R1) Coalville Town 0-6 Repton; R2) Sheffield University Bankers 0-5 Repton; R3) Repton 2-2 University of Nottingham (7-6 S/O); QF) Repton 10-1 Cronkbourne Bacchanalians; SF) Plymouth Marjon 1-4 Repton

Surbiton: R1) Surbiton W/O Marlow; R2) Surbiton 5-2 Blackheath & Elthamians; R3) Reading W/O Surbiton; QF) Barnes 0-3 Surbiton; SF) Southgate 2-4 Surbiton



Last year’s winners

Surbiton 2s (beat Repton 4-1)





Surbiton 2s 2019 EH Champs Men's T2



Men’s T3 Final – Atherstone Adders v Southport (17:45)

The final match of the day will see last year’s Men’s T3 runners-up Atherstone Adders seek to go one further this year when they face Southport.



After losing 4-1 to University of Nottingham in last year’s final, Atherstone will be looking to win the trophy this year having overcome some tricky ties on their way to the final. They beat Wolverhampton & Tettenhall 4-3 in their opening match before defeating Berkswell & Balsall Common in Round 3. A tense 6-5 quarter-final victory over Southampton followed before they put four goals past Lewes in their semi-final.



Southport will be full of confidence heading into the final after knocking out defending champions University of Nottingham in their semi-final. That was their fourth straight away win in the competition and will not be phased by the 120m trip they will take to get to Nottingham. They also boast a fine defensive record, conceding just five goals in their five games.



How they got to the final



Atherstone Adders: R1) Atherstone Adders 4-3 Wolverhampton & Tettenhall; R2) Tamworth W/O Atherstone Adders; R3) Berkswell & Balsall Common 3-3 Atherstone

Southport: R1) Southport 6-1 Buxton; R2) Vikings 0-2 Southport; R3) Triton 0-2 Southport; QF) Stafford 2-3 Southport; SF) Universoty of Nottingham 2-3 Southport



Last year’s winners

University of Nottingham 4s (beat Atherstone Adders 4-1)



Men’s T4 Final – University of Nottingham 5s v Tower Hamlets (10:15)

Defending champions University of Nottingham 5s take on Tower Hamlets in what is set to be an enthralling Men’s T4 final, the first game of the day to be live streamed.



After needing a shootout to defeat Loughborough Carillon in their opening game, it’s been an emphatic run to the final thereafter for University of Nottingham. They scored seven against Ramsey, nine against Eastcote and then reached the final by defeating Addiscombe 3-0. They will also hope to use the advantage of playing at home to claim the trophy once again.



They will face stern competition in Tower Hamlets though who themselves have been impressive in front of goal throughout the rounds. They put five past Burnt Ash (Bexley) and London Edwardians in the opening matches and have only conceded once in their last two games, underlying their strong defensive capabilities too.



How they got to the final



University of Nottingham: R1) Loughborough Carillon 1-1 University of Nottingham (3-4 S/O); R2) Ramsey 2-7 University of Nottingham; QF) Eastcote 1-9 University of Nottingham; SF) University of Nottingham 3-0 Addiscombe

Tower Hamlets: R1) Tower Hamlets 5-1 Burnt Ash (Bexley); R2) London Edwardians 3-5 Tower Hamlets; QF) Tower Hamlets 2-0 East London; SF) Tower Hamlets 3-1 Newbury & Thatcham



Last year’s winners

University of Nottingham 5s (beat Crawley 2s 5-1)





University of Nottingham 5s 2019 EH Champs T4



Men’s O50s T3 Final – Old Cranleighans v Shrewsbury (09:00)

Kicking off the second weekend of action in Nottingham will be Old Cranleighans and Shrewsbury as they contest the Men’s O50s T3 final.



A convincing 4-0 win over Eastcote back in late August booked Old Cranleighans their place in the final after also overcoming Bristol & West and St Albans in the earlier rounds of the competition.



They will have their work cut out though against a Shrewsbury side who have been in clinical form right from the word go. Not only have they scored 17 goals in their five games, they also only conceded just once and will be ready for a fierce encounter.



How they got to the final



Old Cranleighans: R1) BYE; R2) Amersham & Chalfont W/O Old Cranleighans; R3) Old Cranleighans 2-2 St Albans (2-0 S/O); QF) Bristol & West 0-2 Old Cranleighans; SF) Old Cranleighans 4-0 Eastcote

Shrewsbury: R1) Shrewsbury 2-0 Atherstone Adders; R2) Shrewsbury 2-0 Lichfield; R3) Sutton Coldfield 0-4 Shrewsbury; QF) Shrewsbury 3-0 Kettering; SF) Shrewsbury 3-1 Belper



Last year’s winners

Bristol & West (beat Lichfield 2-1 on shootout after 1-1 draw)



Men’s O40s T3 Final – Harborne v Taunton Vale (11:30)

A new champion will be crowned in the Men’s O40s T3 competition with Harborne and Taunton Vale set to go into battle in the final.



Harborne have been in blistering form since the get go, defeating North Notts 12-1 in their opening game. They then put seven past Bridgnorth before repeating the feat in their semi-final as they thrashed defending champions Herne Bay on Sunday.



Taunton Vale have shown immense grit and resilience on their way to the final, winning the first three games they played by a single goal. A 2-0 victory over Woking in their semi-final saw them reach the final back in March.



How they got to the final



Harborne: R1) Worcester W/O Harborne; R2) North Notts 1-12 Harborne; R3) Harborne 7-4 Bridgnorth; QF) South Wirral 0-3 Harborne; SF) Harborne 7-1 Herne Bay

Taunton Vale: R1) Petersfield 1-2 Taunton Vale; R2) Team Bath Buccaneers 2-3 Taunton Vale; R3) Taunton Vale W/O Plymouth Marjon; QF) Worthing 3-4 Taunton Vale; SF) Woking 0-2 Taunton Vale



Last year’s winners

Herne Bay (beat Broxbourne 3-1)



Men’s O50s T2 Final – Broxbourne v Stockton (14:00)

The Men’s O50s T2 final is set to be a thrilling affair with two teams who have scored goals for fun so far set to meet on Pitch 2.



Broxbourne notched an emphatic nine goals against Eastcote in their second round match before putting six past Chelmsford in their quarter-final. They also found the net five times against Epsom in their semi-final and will hope to take that blistering form into this crucial game to lift the trophy.



Stockton have also been imperious in front of goal, registering 21 goals in just five games so far in the competition. They put six past Gateshead and City of Peterborough in the early rounds before facing their biggest test yet against Oxford Hawks in the semis. However they overcame them on a shootout and will be raring to go come Saturday.



How they got to the final



Broxbourne: R1) Blueharts 1-4 Broxbourne; R2) Broxbourne 9-1 Eastcote; R3) BYE; R4) Broxbourne W/O Cambridge City; QF) Chelmsford 2-6 Broxbourne; SF) Broxbourne 5-1 Epsom

Stockton: R1) Gateshead 0-6 Stockton; R2) Stockton 4-0 City of York; R3) BYE; R4) Stockton 2-1 Timperley; QF) Stockton 6-0 City of Peterborough; SF) Oxford Hawks 3-3 Stockton (6-7 S/O)



Last year’s winners

Isca (beat City of York 4-1)



Men’s O40s T2 Final – Old Cranleighans v Blueharts (16:30)

The penultimate match of the day sees last year’s semi-finalists Old Cranleighans – who could win their second trophy of the day – come up against Blueharts.



After losing to eventual champions Deeside Ramblers in the penultimate round of last year’s competition, Old Cranleighans have already gone one further this season. However they won’t be satisfied with just making the final and will be desperate to win. They’ve played out some thrilling games so far - overcoming Burton on penalties in their quarter-final before narrowly beating Bowdon in the semis – and will hope to emerge victorious one more time.



Blueharts have scored at least five goals in every single game they’ve played so far, finding the target an incredible 33 times in just five matches on their way to the final. They started with an 11-1 win over Southend before putting six past Bishops Stortford and Indian Gymkhana. Five more were added in their quarter-final win over Chelmsford before they defeated Isca in 5-4 in a thriller last weekend.



How they got to the final



Old Cranleighans: R1) Old Cranleighans 9-1 Marden Russets; R2) Old Cranleighans W/O Guernsey; R3) Old Cranleighans 4-1 Tulse Hill & Dulwich; R4) Old Cranleighans 3-1 Banbury; QF) Old Cranleighans 4-4 Burton (4-1 S/O); SF) Bowdon 2-3 Old Cranleighans

Blueharts: R1) Blueharts 11-1 Southend; R2) Blueharts 6-2 Bishops Stortford; R3) BYE; R4) Blueharts 6-3 Indian Gymkhana; QF) Blueharts 5-3 Chelmsford; SF) Blueharts 5-4 Isca



Last year's winners

Deeside Ramblers (beat Khalsa 4-2 on shootout after 3-3 draw)



September 12 schedule:

09:00 – Men’s O50s T3 Final

10:15 – Men’s T4 Final (available on Facebook live stream)

11:30 – Men’s O40s T3 Final

12:45 – Men’s T2 Final (available on Facebook live stream)

14:00 – Men’s O50s T2 Final

15:15 – Men’s T1 Final (available on Facebook live stream)

16:30 – Men’s O40s T2 Final

17:45 – Men’s T3 Final (available on Facebook live stream)



To see all the fixtures and results in the 2019/20 EH Championships, click HERE.



England Hockey Board Media release