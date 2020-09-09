



Uhlenhorst Mülheim made the big move over the weekend in the men’s Bundesliga with back-to-back wins, seeing off Rot-Weiss Köln on Saturday and Crefelder HTC on Sunday.





In front of 300 spectators, they won the former game 3-1, coming back from a third minute deficit with goals from Malte Hellwig, Till Brock and Lukas Windfeder.



A day later, Windfeder added another couple of goals and Hellwig scored his second of the weekend in a 3-0 success.



New coach Thilo Stralkowski was satisfied with the outcome, saying: “In the end, the win is well deserved, even if it was definitely not brilliant. We started well and then had a small lull in the game. It was very important for us to come back into the season strong.”



The results lift them to the top of the table, just ahead on Rot-Weiss on goal difference with both sides on 29 points. Mannheimer HC lost some ground when they drew 2-2 with UHC Hamburg for whom Scottish duo Cameron Golden and Michael Bremner were on the mark; their goals were cancelled out by Luis Holste and Gonzalo Peillat.



Hamburger Polo club moved above both UHC and Crefeld with a 3-0 victory over Harvestehuder THC on Sunday, jumping into fourth place.



On the women’s side, Mannheimer HC picked up four points out of six to remain clear at the top of the table, their advantage now at three points after 13 rounds. They started off the weekend with a 2-0 away win over Zehlendorfer Wasps before drawing 1-1 at Berliner HC with Charlotte Gerstenhöfer and Stefanie Wendt exchanging goals.



“In the first half we played a good game and we deservedly led it.,” was MHC coach Nicklas Benecke’s assessment. “In the third quarter, the BHC came out of the half-time break differently, so we had some problems there. Accordingly, the 1-1 is completely the right result.”



UHC Hamburg and Düsseldorfer HC are in a share of second spot on 31 points; both picked up a full set of six points from their two games while Rot-Weiss remain in the top four in spite of a 3-0 loss to Harvestehuder THC.



Euro Hockey League media release