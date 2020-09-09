

The countdown to the Olympic Games is back on but few will embrace the journey to Tokyo 2020 quite like hockey player Sam Ward.





Having been effectively blinded in one eye after being hit by a ball, the Leicester-based athlete feared his career in the sport he loves would be over.



Eight months later and Ward’s Olympic dream is back on, even with the coronavirus pandemic pushing the Games back by a year.



His life, yet alone his sporting career, was changed forever having been struck at 50mph.



But having made a successful, albeit trepidatious, return to the pitch before the country came to a halt, it’s all systems go for a man with four metal plates and 31 screws holding his face together.



"Tokyo 2020 would be one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Ward, one of 1,100 athletes on UK Sport’s World Class Programme, funded by The National Lottery.



“After what happened last year and losing an eye, to be able to come back stronger and be a better hockey player for it, I think I'd be very emotional about it all after such a diverse year.



"Sometimes emotions catch up to me. I've got to accept it being a great achievement and something I never really expected.



"Having missed out in Rio, we're going there to put things right and we do have a point to prove, and now we have another year to do that.



"We had a tough time early on, but for me the postponement has provided a chance of another 12 months to get even better and more used to my eye.



"I saw as much positive as I could in a tough time and that's given me more confidence in the return to training.



"I was back playing and feeling good, ready and raring to go. I felt ready when I trained before lockdown but even from six weeks ago to now, the difference I get from day to day life is massive.”



Should his hockey career not pan out the way he intends, Ward is certainly not short of any alternative options.



Thanks to his Isolation Olympics, the 29-year-old now has 31 new events in his locker – with the boredom-buster keeping the country gripped during the height of lockdown.



"It was purely boredom. It was the week before full isolation where we were half in lockdown and half not,” explained Ward who, if selected for Tokyo, will aim to add to the 864 Olympic and Paralympic medals won since National Lottery funding began in 1997.



"We couldn't train with the British team, and as a bit of a joke I did the wrecking ball event, which went down really well.



"Then I thought I could change it into Olympic events, have my humour on each of them.



"I did day one and had loads of people messaging me about it and it went down far better than I even thought it would.



"It got to day ten and I was struggling - I'd used up all my humour, but then all of a sudden I had a wave of new ideas of what I could do.



"I signed off on my favourite one - doing an impression of the coach was really good fun and I signed off with 31.



"Every few days I'd have a day off and it made me really grumpy when I wasn't doing anything!



"When they ended, I was so grumpy for about a week - and it was literally because that Isolation Games was my bit of excitement for the day and it kept me going through the whole thing.”



