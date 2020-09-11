

Uni Of Nottingham 3s 2019 EH Champs



The final day of the postponed EH Championships Finals will see 14 teams head into battle to contest the final seven finals on Sunday 13 September.





Though the event will be following Step 4 of the Return to Play guidelines (more info HERE), matches will be played behind closed doors at Nottingham Hockey Centre with no spectators allowed. However you will still be able to keep up with the action through our live stream on Facebook, social media updates using #EHChamps and live match info.



Women’s T2 Final – Guildford v Loughborough Students 2s (12:30)

The day’s showpiece match will see a repeat of last year’s Women’s T2 final as Guildford and Loughborough Students go head-to-head once again.



The team from Surrey will be hoping to exact revenge on Loughborough this time round having been beaten 3-1 in last year’s final. They head into the final looking in fine form too having thrashed Sheffield University Bankers 7-0 in the semi-final just a few days ago. That came after a 3-0 defeat over Wapping back in March for a team that has grown into the competition after needing a shootout to defeat Teddington in their first match.



Defending champions Loughborough also look to be in fine form, having dispatched Penzance 6-2 in their semi-final. They were made to work hard by the University of Birmingham in their quarter-final, overcoming them on a shootout, but having scored 15 goals in four games during the competition will be confident of claiming the trophy for a second straight year.



How they reached the final



Guildford: R1) BYE; R2) East Grinstead W/O Guildford; R3) Guildford 3-3 Teddington (2/1 SO); QF) Guildford 3-0 Wapping; SF) Sheffield University Bankers 0-7 Guildford

Loughborough Students: R1) BYE; R2) City of Peterborough 2-3 Loughborough Students; R3) University of Nottingham 0-2 Loughborough Students; QF) University of Birmingham 4-4 Loughborough Students (4-5 S/O); SF) Loughborough Students 6-2 Penzance



Last year’s winners

Loughborough Students (beat Guildford 3-1)



Women’s T3 Final – Oxted v Nottingham Trent University (15:00)

The final Adult Championship to be decided this year will be between defending Women’s T3 champions Oxted and local outfit Nottingham Trent University.



Having overcome Reading in a dramatic shootout last season, Oxted will be hoping the trophy heads back down to Surrey for the second time in as many years. They reached the final courtesy of a hard fought 2-1 win over Oxford. They certainly have a solid defence, conceding just once in the competition so far, and will be hoping this will come to the fore once again this weekend.



That will be put to the test though by a Nottingham Trent outfit who have scored goals for fun this year. They put 11 past Nuneaton in their opening game before scoring another nine against Burton later in the competition. They’ve also shown they can come through the toughest of games too, defeating University of Nottingham on a shootout during the quarter-final stages. With the game taking place on familiar territory, they’ll also be hoping to use that to their advantage this Sunday.



How they reached the final



Oxted: R1) Oxted 5-0 Folkestone Optimist; R2) Old Cranleighans 0-1 Oxted; R3) Oxted W/O Richmond; QF) Oxted W/O Spencer; SF) Oxford 1-2 Oxted

Nottingham Trent: R1) Nottingham Trent 11-0 Nuneaton; R2) Nottingham Trent 4-0 University of Birmingham; R3) Nottingham Trent 9-2 Burton; QF) Nottingham Trent 1-1 University of Nottingham (5-4 S/O); SF) Ashbourne 0-3 Nottingham Trent



Last year’s winners

Oxted (beat Reading 2-1 on shootout after 3-3 draw)





Oxted T3 Champions 2019 EH Champs



Women’s T4 Final – University of Nottingham 4s v City of Birmingham (10:00)

The opening game on the final day of EH Champs action this season will see University of Nottingham’s 4th XI hope to emulate what their 3rd XI did last year and claim the Women’s T4 final. However they will have to work hard to defeat a City of Birmingham side that have impressed in this year’s competition.



City of Birmingham have faced plenty of stern tests en route to the final but have overcome every single one of them and will hope to continue that run on Sunday. Catherine Dodson shone in their opening game, scoring a hat-trick in their 4-2 win over Loughborough Carillon, before a 3-1 victory over West Bridgford in the quarter-final. They then showed plenty of grit and determination to defeat Surrey Spartans on a shootout last weekend to reach the final.



However the University of Nottingham have looked imperious on their way to the final, scoring 12 times against Burton in their opening game before putting 11 past Leicester in their quarter-final. A 5-1 win over Burnt Ash (Bexley) followed last weekend – can they ensure the trophy will remain in Nottingham for another year?



How they reached the final



University of Nottingham: R1) University of Nottingham 12-0 Burton; R2) Khalsa Leamintgon 2-4 University of Nottingham; QF) Leicester City 1-11 University of Nottingham; SF) Burnt Ash (Bexley) 1-5 University of Nottingham

City of Birmingham: R1) City of Birmingham 4-2 Loughborough Carillon; R2) City of Birmingham W/O Lymm; QF) West Bridgford 1-3 City of Birmingham; SF) Surrey Spartans 3-3 City of Birmingham (5-6 S/O)



Last year’s winners

University of Nottingham 3s (beat Barford Tigers)



Women’s O45 T1 Final – St Albans v Redland (17:30)

Two teams looking to exact revenge after disappointment last year will meet in the final game of the weekend, the Women’s O45 T1 final.



St Albans were just pipped to the title by Sutton Coldfield in last year’s final and will be hoping to use the heartbreak from that to go one further this time round. They have been in imperious form so far throughout the competition, scoring 22 goals and conceding just once in five games. That included successive 6-0 wins over Amersham & Chalfont and Wycombe before they reached the final for a second straight year by beating Timperley.



Redland also have a point to prove after being knocked out in the semi-final stages by Sutton Coldfield last year. They also head into the competition with a very impressive defensive record, conceding just once this season so far, and will give everything they’ve got to take the trophy back to Bristol.



How they reached the final



St Albans: R1) Amersham & Chalfont 0-6 St Albans; R2) Wycombe 0-6 St Albans; R3) Bishops Stortford 1-3 St Albans; QF) St Albans 4-0 Norwich City; SF) Timperley 0-3 St Albans

Redland: R1) Redland W/O Sonning; R2) Wimborne Wayfarers 0-5 Redland; R3) Team Bath Buccaneers 0-2 Redland; QF) Solihull Blossomfield 1-2 Redland; SF) Redland W/O Cambridge City



Last year’s winners

Sutton Coldfield (beat St Albans 3-2)





St Albans Women's O45s T1 EH Champs 2019



Women’s O35s T2 Final – Bedford v Timperley (11:15)

Opening the action on Pitch 2 will be the Women’s O35s T2 final between Bedford and Timperley.



Bedford laid a statement of intent in the first game of the competition, scoring a remarkable 14 goals against St Ives, and have not looked back since. They’ve since put six past North Notts and four past Maidenhead but have also shown they have the attitude to grind results out too, overcoming Letchworth 4-3 before reaching the final with a narrow 2-1 win over Bishops Stortford.



Timperley also showed they mean business in their opening game with a thumping 11-1 defeat of Cronkbourne Bacchanalians before showing they also have the spirit to overcome tough opposition by beating Didsbury Northern 2-1. They then booked their place in the final last weekend by overcoming Taunton Vale and will be hoping to lift the trophy come Sunday lunchtime.



How they reached the final



Bedford: R1) Bedford W/O Oxford; R2) Bedford 14-0 St Ives; R3) Letchworth 3-4 Bedford; R4) North Notts 0-6 Bedford; QF) Bedford 4-1 Maidenhead; SF) Bishops Stortford 1-2 Bedford

Timperley: R1) BYE; R2) Timperley 11-1 Cronkbourne Bacchanalians; R3) Timperley 2-1 Didsbury Northern; R4) Timperley W/O Bowdon; QF) Newcastle W/O Timperley; SF) Timperley 4-1 Taunton Vale



Last year’s winners

Ipswich (beat St Albans 1-0)



Women’s O45 T2 Final – Bowdon v Bretforton (13:45)

Last season’s beaten finalists Bretforton will be hoping to lift the Women’s O45 T2 trophy come this Sunday afternoon. But they face a stern test in a Bowdon side boasting a perfect defensive record so far in the competition.



Having been beaten by Canterbury in the 2018/19 final, Bretforton have fought back in style throughout the rounds so far this year. They beat Stourport 6-0 in their opening game before defeating Sonning 6-2 in the semi-final last weekend, with a shootout victory over Clifton Robinsons and narrow 2-1 defeat of Kettering in between.



After being knocked out of the Women’s O45 T1 competition on penalties, Bowdon have not conceded a goal in their journey to the final and will be hoping to frustrate opposing strikers once more on Sunday. Victories over Sale and Kingston-upon-Hull saw them reach the semi-finals before reigning champions Canterbury were unable to fulfil the fixture, seeing the team from Greater Manchester reach the final two.



How they reached the final



Bretforton: R1) Stourport 0-6 Bretforton; R2) Clifton Robinsons 3-3 Bretforton (2-3 S/O); QF) Kettering 1-2 Bretforton; SF) Sonning 2-6 Bretforton

Bowdon: R1) Sale 0-1 Bowdon; R2) BYE; QF) Kingston-upon-Hull 0-2 Bowdon; SF) Bowdon W/O Canterbury



Last year’s winners

Canterbury (beat Bretforton 5-0)



Women’s O35s T3 Final – Yate v Barnes (16:15)

A new champion will be crowned in the Women’s O35s T3 competition with Yate and Barnes set to go into battle on Pitch 2 on Sunday afternoon.



Yate have already improved on how they fared last year, where they were knocked out in the third round by Andover, but will not be satisfied with just reaching the final this time out. They’ve more than earned their shot at the crown too having recorded impressive victories over Bristol Firebrands and Westberries Ladies while also showing grit and determination to overcome Sale 1-0 in a closely fought semi-final.



Barnes have also improved on their third round knockout from last year and made the final with a thumping 8-0 win over Woking last weekend. That followed on from a 7-0 defeat of Amersham & Chalfont in the third round and they will be hoping that imperious form leads them to lift the trophy.



How they reached the final



Yate: R1) Oxford 2-3 Yate; R2) Yate 4-0 Bristol Firebrands; R3) Westberries Ladies 2-6 Yate; QF) Telford & Wrekin W/O Yate; SF) Yate 1-0 Sale

Barnes: R1) Barnes W/O Holcombe; R2) Barnes W/O Brighton & Hove; R3) Barnes 7-0 Amesham & Chalfont; QF) Barnes W/O Bury St Edmunds; SF) Woking 0-8 Barnes



Last year’s winners

Epsom (beat Oxford Hawks 5-0)



September 13 schedule:

10:00 – Women’s T4 Final (available on Facebook live stream)

11:15 – Women’s O35s T2 Final

12:30 – Women’s T2 Final (available on Facebook live stream)

13:45 – Women’s O45s T2 Final

15:00 – Women’s T3 Final (available on Facebook live stream)

16:15 – Women’s O35s T3 Final

17:30 – Women’s O45s T1 Final (available on Facebook live stream)



To see all the fixtures and results in the 2019/20 EH Championships, click HERE.



England Hockey Board Media release