



Janne Müller-Wieland has been a stalwart member of the German defence since 2008, earning 309 senior caps in that time. She brings to every match an attitude of commitment, strength, vision and fair-mindedness. The German captain, if anything, is getting better with every tournament. Enjoying her sport but achieving a good work/life balance – Müller-Wieland is an entrepreneur and business woman – has allowed her to gain a clear perspective on the game.





With both the German domestic league [the Bundesliga] and the FIH Hockey Pro League re-starting, Muller-Wieland and her team will be looking to build on the style and capability shown by the team in recent years. In the inaugural FIH Pro League, Germany finished in third position, and will be hoping to secure a top three finish again this season.



Do you feel as if you are physically and mentally prepared for the Pro League season to begin again?



Janne Müller-Wieland: We are ready to play again, physically and mentally. The Bundesliga started again, so yes, can’t wait for our first Pro league game.



Has the past few months and the Covid-19 situation changed your perspective on being a national team player in any way?



Janne Müller-Wieland: I think sometimes, when you are on tour with hockey, you tend to take things for granted a little bit. And this time at home and away from hockey has made us really appreciate again how lucky we are and look forward to anything we can do with the team again.



How do you feel at the prospect of playing international sport again?



Janne Müller-Wieland: We are just really looking forward to Pro League again, kicking off in Europe. Hopefully as many games as possible can go ahead and, of course, I am looking forward to watching some good games too.



How do you and your teammates feel about playing hockey under strict health/hygiene guidelines and the challenges that will pose?



Janne Müller-Wieland: I think it is really good that we have those guidelines and hygiene standards in place because that enables us to focus on the hockey and not worry.



#FIHProLeague



Official FIH Pro League Site