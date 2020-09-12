By Jugjet Singh



NOW that the new dates for the men's Junior Asia Cup have been released, the nine participating teams are worried about the quarantine procedures if Covid-19 is still a menace by January.





As Bangladesh host the Junior World Cup qualifier at the Maulana Bhashani Stadium, Dhaka on Jan 21-30, travelling restrictions will be a big concern.



The other nine teams are Malaysia, China, Taiwan, India, Japan, South Korea, Oman, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.



Currently, most countries practise a 14-day quarantine for visitors upon arrival, and it is another 14 days for them upon return to their home countries.

"We had a team management meeting and quarantine was discussed at great length.



"If Covid-19 is not brought under control by the end of January and the 14-day procedure still exists, it will be difficult for all the teams to travel and play.



"It is hoped that the AHF (Asian Hockey Confederation) have a special arrangement in place with Bangladesh regarding quarantine and Covid-19 testing for the teams to make the tournament a reality," said national juniors assistant coach Megat Azrafiq.



The top three teams in Dhaka will automatically join hosts India in next year's Junior World Cup.



The International Hockey Federation and AHF have come to a special arrangement to allow players who are under-21 years of age at the end of this year to play in the Junior Asia Cup.



"This means eight of our players, who will be 22 years old in January, will still be eligible to play in Dhaka, and so we will have the best available to make a push for a semi-final appearance," said Megat.



The eight trainees who will turn 22 in January are Aidil Shah (goalkeeper), Azrai Aizad (forward), Shello Silverious (midfield), Nur Asyraf Ishak (defender), Izham Azhar (midfielder), Shafiq Hassan (defender), Nursyahmi Zukifli (midfielder) and Adam Aiman (defender).



However, if the Junior Asia Cup is postponed again, it must be held by the end of March to allow "overaged" players to represent their countries.



If not, the special Covid-19 ruling will be revoked.



New Straits Times