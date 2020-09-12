Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hanif against hockey following cricket structure

Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 10:00 | Hits: 36
LAHORE: Former Olympian Hanif Khan has opposed the idea of the closure of departments in hockey, saying the players do not get money from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) while cricketers get a lot from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



“Departments in hockey cannot be closed because it is not a professional game. Cricket is totally professional as if a player plays from a club, he earns,” Hanif said.

“From where will the hockey player earn? PHF can’t give that much money to departments,” he added.

The 61-year-old hailed the meetings of PHF top officials with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Meetings between the Prime Minister and the Army Chief with the President and Secretary PHF are pleasing. There is a feeling that the national game will go towards improvement,” he said.

The News International

