ISLAMABAD: Junior hockey team’s head coach Olympian Danish Kaleem Friday stressed that the squad members were in dire need of international exposure, saying that seven to eight international competitions would make the outfit competitive and ready for the Junior Asia Cup starting from January 21, 2021 in Dhaka (Bangladesh).





Talking to ‘The News’, Danish said that lengthy training camps were needed to eliminate the Covid-19 impacts on the players.



“Players have no physical activities for the last seven months. We have been trying to guide them through video and online demonstrations but when it comes to physical fitness, consistency is a must. Now we want probables to get ready and fit for the upcoming big event.”



To keep junior team fit and ready, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to organise physical training camp from September 22 at the PTF School in Abbottabad.



“All depends on the availability of the venue, however the request for organising the camp from September 20 has already been forwarded.”



“The probables need match practice against the best of teams. Following the camps, we would be needing seven to eight international matches against the leading hockey teams or clubs to make our players ready for the Asia Cup. But at the same time Asian teams will be reluctant to expose themselves ahead of the event that would also serve as a qualifying round for the Junior World Cup,” Danish said.



Four Asian teams are likely to qualify for the World Cup. “Since India are the hosts of the event, we may see five teams from Asia making it to the mega event.”



The head coach said that he was not only eyeing World Cup qualification but his plans were to win the Asian event. “As the event is going to start after four months so each single day is important for us.”



He added that the selectors were already judging the technique and fitness of around 35 probables.



“These probables include some of the juniors who have represented Pakistan in Olympic qualifying matches against Holland. We have got some talented players but we actually need players having extreme physical fitness. For the purpose, the PHF has already decided to hire a well-reputed physical trainer.”



