“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” – Wayne Gretzky



When it comes to training and game day, Casey Umstead keeps this quote by the ice hockey legend in the back of her mind to stay focused and motivated on the pitch. Over the past two years she has become a recognizable and reliable force on the backline for the U.S. Women’s National Team.



Like many of her fellow USWNT teammates, Umstead first picked up a stick through an older inspiration: her brother’s then girlfriend and now sister-in-law. It all began when Umstead was in the 7th grade and has not looked back since.







“Since she is 7 years older than me, I would go watch her play her high school games,” said Umstead. “She even got the chance to play in the Pennsylvania State Championship finals, which was a great inspiration to me. The high school coach back then must have seen something in me and invited me to play some indoor hockey with older girls. One of the older girls was my cousin. She is three years older than me and was also an inspiration. I was able to play one year with her in high school until she went on to play at Temple University where I was able to play against her in the Big East for two years.”



Umstead’s time at Upper Perkiomen High School, as she puts it, wasn’t quite the average experience. In addition to playing field hockey, she played four years of softball. Before moving on to study biology at the University of Connecticut (UConn), she earned all-state honors three times and All-American honors as a senior in 2013. That same year she served as team captain, led the team with 51 goals and 17 assists and was named Player of the Season by the Pottstown Mercury.



When she wasn’t competing in school sanctioned events, Umstead was knee-deep in her studies or playing club field hockey for X-Calibur, where her skills and leadership mirrored that of the high school pitch.



“X-Calibur gave me an amazing opportunity to create new friendships as well as showcase my skills to college coaches,” added Umstead. “X-Calibur is a club that encourages creativity in players and allows them to try things freely. Being able to develop skills during club has helped me immensely.”



She ultimately chose to attend UConn due to the coaching staff led by field hockey icon Nancy Stevens, as well as the school’s well-respected biology program and overall academics. From 2014 to 2017 she helped the Huskies to four consecutive Big East Championships, four final fours, as well as two NCAA Division I National Championships her freshman and senior seasons. Her full collegiate accolades include All-Big East First Team (x2) and Second Team, All-Big East Tournament Team (x3), and All-Mideast Region Second and First Team (x2). As a junior Umstead also earned Third Team All-American, and as a senior was First Team All-American, NCAA Tournament Team and the Big East Defensive Player of the Year. In total, she was also part of UConn’s most successful class in program history with an accumulated 87-6 record.







"Nancy Stevens, Paul Caddy and Cheri Schultz are great coaches but even better people,” continued Umstead. “It was so sad to hear that Nancy has retired because she was a great leader and role model for many young women. The program will surely miss her and the energy that she brought to the UConn program. I know the program is in great hands with Caddy as the new head coach. I honestly couldn’t think of a better person to continue the UConn field hockey legacy.”



While being challenged in the classroom and on the field at UConn, the Green Lane, Pa. native remained busy in the U.S. Women’s Olympic Development Pathway. Umstead participated in Futures as far back as 2008 and later on represented the red, white and blue in every age group as she climbed the ranks to the USWNT in the summer of 2018. Her first international cap came in a test series against Belgium that November as USA began final training preparations for the inaugural FIH Hockey Pro League season.



“The speed of the game was significantly faster than in college, so that took some adjustment,” said Umstead reflecting on her first match as a USWNT member. “FIH Hockey Pro League has given me great joy in being able to represent my country, and the travel has been a wonderful experience. Competing against the world’s best like The Netherlands is also an unbelievable experience. To be the best, you have to play the best, and learn from the best.”



Umstead also added that the learning curve is steep and has its ups and downs. There were times growing up that her name was not called to a specific roster, missed a tryout or did not make a cut. It’s all part of the process of progressing one’s game, and the benefits of being an athlete far outweigh the negative when time, effort and determination are applied.







For her, this sport has opened numerous doors to friendships, life experiences and education that would otherwise be nonexistent.



“Playing field hockey for the United States has given me many great opportunities,” continued Umstead. “First, the friendships that I have created on this team will be life-long. Everyone is so down to earth and genuinely care about each other. Secondly, without field hockey I would not have been able to travel the world. I was able to go to places such as China, Peru, India, New Zealand, Argentina and many European countries. I would have never been able to see these places without field hockey. Lastly, I have been able to obtain my master’s degree from Keller Graduate School of Management from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. I am graduating in December with a MBA with a concentration in health services.”



Though she remains busy during the ongoing pause of international play, Umstead has always felt giving back to the community is of the upmost importance whenever possible. She previously volunteer coached at Donegal High School in Mount Joy, Pa. and likes to do the same at Upper Perkiomen when she can. Umstead has also been proud to help with Back to School Shop in Stamford, Conn., which helps provide economically disadvantaged children in elementary school with clothing and school supplies while helping build their confidence and enthusiasm for a successful school year.



USFHA media release